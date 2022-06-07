Police Seeking Help Finding Hit-And-Run Motorist

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Authorities sought the public's help Tuesday to find the hit-and-run motorist responsible for severely injuring a pedestrian in the downtown Los Angeles area.

The crash occurred at about 2 a.m. on May 25 near 12th Street and Central Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police posted video of the crash, which involved a silver SUV. No description was available of the driver. Paramedics took the injured man to a hospital for treatment.

A standing reward of up to $25,000 has been offered by the city of Los Angeles for information that helps solve a non-fatal hit-and-run.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call LAPD Detective Juan Campos at 213-833-3713, or email him at 31480@lapd.online. Tipsters may also call the watch commander at 213-833-3746; the police tipline at 877-LAPD- 247; or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Information may also be sent via www.lacrimestoppers.org.