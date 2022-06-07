ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Seeking Help Finding Hit-And-Run Motorist

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Authorities sought the public's help Tuesday to find the hit-and-run motorist responsible for severely injuring a pedestrian in the downtown Los Angeles area.

The crash occurred at about 2 a.m. on May 25 near 12th Street and Central Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police posted video of the crash, which involved a silver SUV. No description was available of the driver. Paramedics took the injured man to a hospital for treatment.

A standing reward of up to $25,000 has been offered by the city of Los Angeles for information that helps solve a non-fatal hit-and-run.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call LAPD Detective Juan Campos at 213-833-3713, or email him at 31480@lapd.online. Tipsters may also call the watch commander at 213-833-3746; the police tipline at 877-LAPD- 247; or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Information may also be sent via www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Photo: Los Angeles Police Department

Related
Key News Network

LAPD Vehicle Pursuit of FBI Wanted Suspect Ends in Crash

Los Angeles, CA: A high-speed vehicle pursuit involving a wanted suspect terminated Thursday, June 9, at approximately 11:46 p.m. at the intersection of South Hill Street and West 18th Street in Downtown Los Angeles. Los Angeles Police Department Central Division officers had been searching for the suspect based on a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Man gets 30 years to life for deadly hit-and-run

LANCASTER — A man convicted in a hit-and-run crash in Palmdale that killed a teenage boy and an 18-year-old man, last year, was sentenced, Friday, to 30 years to life in state prison. William Alexander Marquez, now 36, was convicted, May 16, of two counts each of murder, gross...
PALMDALE, CA
newsantaana.com

The SAPD is trying to identify a hit and run driver who killed a pedestrian on May 18

On Monday, May 18, 2020 at approximately 11:02pm, the SAPD received several calls of a male down in the roadway who was near the intersection of Raitt and St. Anne Streets. Officers responded to the area and found a male down in the roadway with major trauma. Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) personnel responded and began to treat the male before pronouncing him deceased at the scene.
SANTA ANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Man Killed in North Hills Car-To-Car Shooting

NORTH HILLS – A man who was killed in a car-to-car shooting in North Hills was identified Friday, and the investigation was continuing into the crime. The shooting occurred about 5:20 p.m. Thursday at Roscoe Boulevard and Haskell Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Armando Ruano, 41,...
NBC Los Angeles

Man in Pickup Killed in Shooting on 405 Freeway in North Hills

The search was on Thursday for someone in a dark sedan who shot and killed a man traveling in another vehicle. The shooting happened in North Hills next to the 405 Freeway around 5 p.m. at Roscoe Boulevard and Haskell Avenue. Armando Ruano, 41, of Los Angeles, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner's office reported.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
newsantaana.com

Felony probationer busted for stealing from self-storage units in Garden Grove

Garden Grove police detectives had been investigating a series of burglaries from a local self-storage facility, dating back to 2020. After countless hours of investigation, detectives identified the prolific thief as Nancy Carranza (44-years-old of Westminster), a felony probationer. Who will you vote for in the OC 2nd Supervisorial District?
