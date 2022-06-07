ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's The Real Reason Harry Styles Didn't Make The Cut For 'Elvis'

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The upcoming Elvis biopic is poised to be the film of the summer but before Austin Butler landed the role as the legendary Elvis Presley , Harry Styles also auditioned for the part . Now, Baz Luhrmann has shared some insight on why he didn't choose Styles for the role.

During a recent interview, Luhrmann said , "Harry is a really talented actor. I would work on something with him... but the real issues with Harry is, he's Harry Styles. He's already an icon." The director continued, “Harry and I came to a place, genuinely I mean, he was just desperate to put the suit on and explore. He’s such a great spirit and I have nothing but great things to say about Harry Styles.”

Luhrmann also revealed that fate played a major role in casting Butler as the film's star, "The thing about Aust was that he will tell you himself, I didn’t pick him, it’s as if he was drawn like the role drew them in because he was almost born to play it... You know, we can talk about it now, he like loses his mom at the same age that Elvis did. He sends a video to me with this thing and… he just happened like two years non-stop living and breathing as Elvis. He’s now going through a sort of it’s like deprogramming thing because he’s been a long time since he’s known who he was.”

Elvis will premiere in theaters on June 24th. You can watch the film's latest trailer here .

