Riverside County, CA

Board approves ‘action plan’ to deter use of illegal fireworks

By City News Service
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 4 days ago
The Board of Supervisors today approved a "2022 Fireworks Safety Action Plan'' to deter use of illegal pyrotechnics in unincorporated communities, establishing a campaign to begin ahead of the July 4th. weekend, with a $100,000. allocation for public service announcements and extra-hours staffing.

"Riverside County enforces a zero tolerance policy for illegal use of fireworks,'' Riverside County Fire Chief Bill Weiser told the board ahead of its 5-0 vote in favor of the Action Plan. "There are some fun (legally
permitted) outdoor shows that people can enjoy. They're going to be great this year."

The Action Plan concept was first implemented by the board just prior to the July 4th. celebrations last year. A "You Light It, We Write It" campaign was initiated using changeable electronic message signs, referring to the potential for steep fines in connection with illegally igniting pyrotechnics.

According to Weiser, during the week leading up to July 4, 2021, deputies, fire investigators and other law enforcement agencies within the county seized over 800 pounds of non-permitted fireworks and arrested eight people for possession or use of the devices.

Under the plan this year, the Executive Office is authorized to spend $100,000 in General Fund money to start the campaign anew.

Roughly $30,000 of that sum will cover overtime costs for increased deployment of code enforcement officers, and another $70,000 will cover public service announcements using roadside message signs, digital billboards and broadcast messages, according to the EO.

In the new campaign, sheriff's deputies will take the lead in identifying fireworks violators, with at least 10 code enforcement officers dedicated to roving patrols July 2-4, partnering with deputies, including during the overnight hours, to catch scofflaws.

In April of 2021, the Office of County Counsel, in collaboration with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department and Cal Fire, drafted amendments to long-standing regulations codified under county Ordinance No. 858 prohibiting illegal pyrotechnics.

Under the amendments, higher civil penalties were established, ranging between $1,000 and $5,000. The amount depends on the number of violations within a 36-month period. The previous fines were between $500 and $1,000.

The revisions also created liabilities for property owners who knowingly permit someone to light illegal fireworks, increasing penalties further.

The final provisiongof the revised ordinance granted the county fire chief authority to designate specific locations in unincorporated areas where so-called "safe and sane" fireworks can be sold and ignited. In Blythe, Coachella, Desert Hot Springs and Indio, the safe and sane devices, like sparklers, fountains and snappers that don't shoot into the airare permitted.

Although the chief has discretion on issuing permits authorizing sales of legal pyrotechnics, cities within the county that have stand-alone fire agencies continue to have their own regulatory processes for permitting fireworks shows.

People can report illegal fireworks via the sheriff's non-emergency enforcement line, 1-800-950-2444, or at the web portal https://www.riversidesheriff.org/555/fireworks.

In 2020, a series of illicit fireworks-related incidents occurred on or just before Independence Day that some officials attributed to "lockdown fever," with people seeking outlets amid coronavirus-related restrictions, which resulted in most public fireworks shows being canceled countywide that summer.

Multiple brush fires erupted, causing property damage but no injuries.

"There were so many fires in the western county region that we ran out of fire engines to respond to them," Riverside County Supervisor Kevin Jeffries recalled.

Immediately afterward, he and Supervisor Karen Spiegel requested that the county develop more robust strategies for deterring and penalizing the use, possession and sales of illegal pyrotechnics.

In the next two weeks, the county fire department web portal will provide a comprehensive list of where to see Fourth of July extravaganzas this year.

