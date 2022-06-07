Celtics 'looking at adjustments with lineups and rotations' in Game 3 vs. Golden State Warriors, says head coach Ime Udoka

(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

The Boston Celtics have mostly stuck with what has worked in the past in the 2022 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, but that could be about to change after the Celtics dropped Game 2, leaving the series tied at 1.

Speaking to the media ahead of Game 3 on Wednesday, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka shared that novel adjustments for the Dubs might be in the works for Boston.

“We’ve discussed all situation scenarios,” Udoka said. “We are looking at different lineups and combinations that have worked and know what we can go with against them.

“Part of it going into it was shaving … minutes down after some major minutes in the last series, and then a chance to reevaluate Rob (Williams III) as we went,” explained the Celtics coach.

“Those are things that played into some of the things we did in the first few games, but we’re also looking at adjustments with lineups and rotations.”

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!