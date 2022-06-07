ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
D.K. Metcalf Not Present For Mandatory Minicamp

By Logan Ulrich
nfltraderumors.co
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Ian Rapoport, Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf is not present for the start of mandatory minicamp in Seattle. Rapoport says contract talks have not yet resulted in a new deal for Metcalf as he enters the final year of his deal, and his absence from minicamp clearly expresses his frustration...

thecomeback.com

Mike Singletary gets honest about Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick got his tryout with the Las Vegas Raiders but he has yet to be signed by them or any NFL team this offseason. Whether or not he gets a shot to return to the league for the first time since 2016 remains to be seen, but one person who thinks he deserves a shot is Hall of Fame linebacker and former San Francisco 49ers head coach Mike Singletary.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Source: Bosa, Williams report to 49ers' mandatory minicamp

SANTA CLARA — It looks like the gang is back together at 49ers team headquarters. A source confirms to NBC Sports Bay Area that Trent Williams and Nick Bosa have reported to the team facility for mandatory minicamp, along with Deebo Samuel. There is no expectation that any of the three mentioned players will be seen on the practicing in team drills, but they will participate in off-field activities.
SANTA CLARA, CA
Yardbarker

DK Metcalf Has Gotten Serious About A New Deal

Things for the Seattle Seahawks are taking a turn for the worse during OTAs. Their young star receiver DK Metcalf has skipped out on OTAs and it shows he means business with wanting a new deal. The young receiver is entering his fourth year of his rookie contract that isn’t...
SEATTLE, WA
fantasypros.com

Deebo Samuel attending mandatory minicamp

Samuel, who is seeking a lucrative long-term contract extension, requested a trade back in April and skipped voluntary OTAs, but the 49ers have not expressed an interest in dealing the young wideout. Other wide receivers around the NFL, notably Davante Adams, A.J. Brown, Tyreek Hill, and Stefon Diggs, have signed massive contract extensions this season, though Adams, Brown, and Hill were all traded to new teams in the process. In 16 games last season, Samuel caught 77 of his 121 targets for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns while also rushing 59 times for 365 yards and eight more touchdowns. While a trade is still possible at some point, Samuel's attendance at mandatory minicamp could be a step towards repairing his strained relationship with the 49ers.
NFL
Yardbarker

2022 Pacific Northwest Sports Top 10: Number 9 – D.K. Metcalf

In our ongoing Pacific Northwest Sports Top 10 series, we move on to Number 9, D.K. Metcalf. Two PNWS writers have different viewpoints in regards to D.K. Metcalf. Andrew Elderbaum (AE) and Chris Phillips (CP) talk about the PNWS number 9 member in their Top-10 series. Welcome to the main...
NFL
Yardbarker

DK Metcalf Skips Seahawks’ mandatory minicamp, Rumors Begin to Fly

There seems to be trouble in paradise. Although without Russell Wilson in Seattle, I am not sure one could call it paradise. Seattle’s star WR DK Metcalf spent his entire offseason positive and even saying “We’re in a good place. I’m in a good place” pertaining to his contract extension talks. This would be the part of the movie where the narrator interrupts and says “Things were not good.”
