Third quarter play, turnovers a recurrent problem for Boston Celtics, according to ESPN's Tim Bontemps

By Justin Quinn
 5 days ago
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Tim Bontemps was blunt on “NBA Today” while discussing the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors.

“If I’m the Celtics, I’m focused on two things that have, frankly, been a problem for them for the entire playoffs going into Game 3. That’s turnovers and play in the third quarter.”

The Celtics have indeed been their own worst enemies with their ball control and how they come out to play after halftime. If left uncorrected, one of the most important opportunities of their lives might very well slip through their fingers.

Can the Celtics solve these seemingly minor but actually critical aspects of their game in time to win it all?

Check out the clip embedded above to get Bontemps’ perspective on how Boston can improve its odds to win the 2022 NBA championship.

