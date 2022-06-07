ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts LB Darius Leonard To Have Back Surgery, Will Miss Time During Training Camp

By Logan Ulrich
nfltraderumors.co
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColts HC Frank Reich told reporters that LB Darius Leonard needed to have surgery on his back, per Mike Chappell. He added Leonard’s recovery time will cut into training camp, slated to start at the...

nfltraderumors.co

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

12 notes from Day 2 of Colts' minicamp

The Indianapolis Colts were back on the field Wednesday for their second day of mandatory minicamp at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. The Colts were without linebacker Darius Leonard after he underwent successful back surgery on Tuesday. Head coach Frank Reich also mentioned Tuesday that Kenny Moore II had a tweaked injury so he was also a non-participant.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Darius Leonard’s back surgery deals early setback to Colts

The Indianapolis Colts were hit with a troubling injury blow early on at mandatory minicamp. Star linebacker Darius Leonard has been sidelined by a back injury and will require surgery, according to Frank Reich. The defensive leader will miss a significant chunk of training camp after undergoing the knife, but the expectation around Indy is that the Colts will have Leonard back by the start of the regular season.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Report: Colts' All-Pro LB Undergoes Surgery, To Miss Extended Time

The hits seemingly never stop coming for the Indianapolis Colts. In a bit of deja vu from last offseason, yet another key Colts' player is expected to miss extended time in the offseason, including mandatory minicamp and parts of training camp due to an injury that requires surgery, this time being All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
Indianapolis, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
The Spun

Report: Injury Diagnosis In For Jaguars Backup Quarterback

The Jaguars' quarterback room took a significant hit on Monday during the team's minicamp. Jaguars backup quarterback C.J. Beathard was carted off the field during Monday's OTA practice. "#Jaguars backup QB C.J. Beathard was carted off the field at today’s OTA practice with what sources say is a groin injury,"...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Boston

Patriots cancel final day of mandatory minicamp

FOXBORO – The Patriots' mandatory minicamp ended up being slightly shorter than originally planned.Bill Belichick opted not to hold the third and final practice of the week. Day 3 of minicamp was scheduled to take place Thursday but was canceled.Players were next scheduled to be on the practice field on Monday with the final round of OTAs. But Belichick canceled those sessions as well, the Patriots announced Thursday afternoon.This has been common in past years, with Belichick rewarding players for their hard work. New England will next hit the field for the start of training camp, though no starting date has been announced yet. The first two days of minicamp were relatively uneventful. Wide receiver Tre Nixon was among the standouts from the sessions, while Mac Jones was solid by all accounts as well.All players who had been missing during voluntary offseason sessions were present during the mandatory practices. 
FOXBOROUGH, MA
CBS Pittsburgh

Steelers announce 2022 training camp schedule

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Steelers have announced their training camp schedule for this summer.The team will return to Saint Vincent College on July 27, and will wrap up camp on Aug. 18.(Story continues below the tweet)  The Steelers conducted training camp at Heinz Field the last two years to keep the crowds away during the COVID pandemic. This will be their first training camp at Saint Vincent since 2019.Click here for the team's full 2022 schedule.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Five Story Lines to Watch Before Arizona Cardinals Mandatory Minicamp

The Arizona Cardinals' offseason program concludes next week as the team will take part in a mandatory three-day minicamp, which starts June 14 and ends June 16. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury has seen the value of OTAs. "That's been fantastic," Kingsbury said last week. "The work we've gotten has been...
GLENDALE, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Reich
Person
Mike Chappell

Comments / 0

Community Policy