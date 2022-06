“Church Bell,” a poem by San Francisco poet laureate Tongo Eisen-Martin, begins with an electrifying first line: “I’m off to make a church bell out of a bank window.” That imagery is meant to introduce a dichotomy of two surfaces, as Eisen-Martin explained. “I was imagining resistance with the signal of the bell, a musical inauguration on a revolutionary stage,” he said, before adding with a laugh: “I got lucky with that first line because, no pun intended, it just has a ring to it.”

