Summer Bucket List: Check Out This Minnesota Swimming Hole

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — “It’s kind of what you hear about in movies or in stories or something,” said Gopher golf signee Isabella McCauley. The top two ranked prep girl’s golfers in the Minnesota are sisters, and both Isabella and Reese McCauley have already reached the mountaintop of high school golf. “We’ve never been this close score-wise,” said Reese. Each sister won the state tournament as a freshman. For Reese, that was last year. For Isabella, it was three years ago. A senior this year, Isabella’s sophomore season was lost to COVID-19. Then she missed the postseason last year when she played in the U.S....

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO