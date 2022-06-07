ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advances in the management of dry AMD

By Pinakin G. Davey, OD, PhD
Cover picture for the articleEarly diagnosis and intervention are crucial when managing this patient base. The road from research to clinical care is a long one for various reasons and is not entirely unjustified. Amid the urging of progress and “new science,” one should remain vigilant in assuring that no harm is caused to the...

Andrei Tapalaga

Artificial Intelligence Invented Its Own Secret Language

The automatic or self-development of artificial intelligence (AI) has been speculated since the term started to be commonly used within the tech industry. A new generation of AI named DALL-E 2 has been identified by tech experts to have developed its own secret language or better-said vocabulary to create digital intellectual property.
Nature.com

Lactoferrin for iron-deficiency anemia in children with inflammatory bowel disease: a clinical trial

Iron-deficiency anemia (IDA) is common in children with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); however, oral iron supplements are commonly associated with poor compliance due to gastrointestinal side effects. We compared the effect of lactoferrin versus oral ferrous sulfate for the treatment of IDA in children with IBD. Methods. Ninety-two IBD children...
TechRadar

We don't need better PC hardware, we need better PC games

Despite contemporary gaming consoles sharing similar hardware designs to PCs, there’s one major reason why individuals pick sides between Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo. Performance specs and feature-set aside, exclusives have been the defining choice for gamers without deep pockets to go multiplatform. Besides the hybrid form factor of the...
Medical News Today

Is macular degeneration hereditary? Causes and risk factors

Macular degeneration is a loss of central vision due to damage to part of the retina. Genetics, lifestyle, and environmental causes are all risk factors for developing the disease. People may refer to the condition as age-related macular degeneration (AMD or ARMD) as it usually affects older adults. AMD is...
Nature.com

Human umbilical cord mesenchymal stem cell-derived treatment of severe pulmonary arterial hypertension

Nature Cardiovascular Research (2022)Cite this article. Here we report application of human umbilical cord mesenchymal stem cell (HUCMSC)-derived therapy for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). A 3-year-old female presented with heritable PAH associated with hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia and was treated for 6"‰months with serial intravascular infusions of conditioned media (CM) from allogenic HUCMSCs. The treatment markedly improved clinical and hemodynamic parameters and decreased blood plasma markers of vascular fibrosis, injury and inflammation. A comparative analysis of single-cell RNA sequencing data collected from three HUCMSCs and two human umbilical vein endothelial cell (HUVEC) controls identified eight common cell clusters, all of which indicated regenerative potential specific for HUCMSCs. The properties of HUCMSCs were validated by untargeted label-free quantitation of the cell and CM proteome, suggesting increased activity of regeneration, autophagy and anti-inflammation pathways and mitochondrial function. Prostaglandin analysis demonstrated increased HUCMSC secretion of prostaglandin E2, known for its regenerative capacity. Additional prospective clinical studies are warranted to confirm and further explore the benefits of HUCMSC-derived therapy for PAH.
