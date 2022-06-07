Advances in the management of dry AMD

Nature Cardiovascular Research (2022)Cite this article. Here we report application of human umbilical cord mesenchymal stem cell (HUCMSC)-derived therapy for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). A 3-year-old female presented with heritable PAH associated with hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia and was treated for 6"‰months with serial intravascular infusions of conditioned media (CM) from allogenic HUCMSCs. The treatment markedly improved clinical and hemodynamic parameters and decreased blood plasma markers of vascular fibrosis, injury and inflammation. A comparative analysis of single-cell RNA sequencing data collected from three HUCMSCs and two human umbilical vein endothelial cell (HUVEC) controls identified eight common cell clusters, all of which indicated regenerative potential specific for HUCMSCs. The properties of HUCMSCs were validated by untargeted label-free quantitation of the cell and CM proteome, suggesting increased activity of regeneration, autophagy and anti-inflammation pathways and mitochondrial function. Prostaglandin analysis demonstrated increased HUCMSC secretion of prostaglandin E2, known for its regenerative capacity. Additional prospective clinical studies are warranted to confirm and further explore the benefits of HUCMSC-derived therapy for PAH.

