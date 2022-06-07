ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullitt County, KY

Bullitt County deputy named Kentucky's School Resource Officer of the Year

By Dalton Godbey
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt County Sheriff's Deputy George Thurman is being named School Resource Officer of the Year for his work at Bullitt Alternative Center. The Kentucky Association of School Resource Officers named Thurman the recipient of the award. Thurman was nominated following a dangerous situation in which...

Wave 3

Sister of Bullitt County victim speaks, still searching for answers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bullitt County and the family of two women killed nearly two weeks ago are still searching for answers. The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people in connection to the shooting deaths of Katelyn Rayman and Kristin Longaker on Pitts Point Road last Monday. Bradley...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
What We Learned From The Internal Investigation Into Officer’s Actions The Night David McAtee Was Killed

Former Louisville police officer Katie Crews told investigators she fired her pepper ball gun in the moments before West End BBQ chef David McAtee was killed not because she encountered a disorderly or aggressive crowd, but because she believed people gathered at the intersection 26th and Broadway June 1, 2020 were non-compliant with orders to disperse.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LMPD: man shot and killed in Bashford Manor neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after a shooting in the Bashford Manor neighborhood. LMPD Major Mindy Vance says officers the victim at a complex on Paragon Court. Vance says he was shot several times and died at the scene. LMPD says it has no suspects right now.
LOUISVILLE, KY
JOINT INVESTIGATION BY SCOTT COUNTY DEPUTIES AND AGENTS (ATF) LEADS TO ARREST OF SCOTT COUNTY RESIDENT

Scott County-On 6-9-2022, Detective Paul Clute and Special Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) executed a search warrant at a residence in northern Scott County resulting in the arrest of Christopher Michael Caudill, 37 of Austin, Indiana. Illegal items for him to possess and drugs seized at the residence included modified AR-15 military style rifles, AR-15 rifle parts, a homemade silencer used to soften the noise from a fired weapon, approximately 1 ounce of Methamphetamine, and various machining tools used for modifying and/or making guns. During the several month joint investigation, officers were able to obtain Methamphetamine, an AR-15 rifle, a silencer, and a handgun from Christopher Michael Caudill which led to the search and arrest warrants executed late last night. Christopher Michael Caudill was taken into custody by ATF Agents at the scene and transported to the Clark County Jail in Jeffersonville where federal prisoners are held. Sheriff Goodin advised the following…“I am extremely pleased with the publics input…this investigation started with one (1) citizen providing a tip to a Scott County Sheriffs’ Deputy. The joint effort between the ATF and the Scott County Sheriffs’ Office resulted in the seizure of Methamphetamine and illegal weapons and I want to thank the ATF for partnering with us”. Sheriff Goodin has stressed the importance of cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, whether they are federal, state, or local.
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
Man dead inside vehicle in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found dead inside a vehicle in the Parkland neighborhood on Friday evening, according to a WDRB photojournalist at the scene. Louisville Metro Police Maj. Mindy Vance said the man was found shot and killed outside of Laundry Connection on 26th Street, just south of Broadway.
LMPD finds 12-year-old girl last seen in Buechel neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 12-year-old who was last seen in the Buechel neighborhood has been found. Louisville Metro Police said Malaysia Malone has been found safe as of around 5:40 a.m. Saturday morning. Malone had been last seen at 5:15 p.m. Friday in the 4200 block of Bardstown Road,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
KSP Requests Assistance in Locating Missing Runaway Juvenile from Magnolia

Kentucky State Police is requesting assistance in locating a missing runaway juvenile from LaRue County. Emma Holiday, 17, of Magnolia, was last seen at her home at approximately 2:00 on Wednesday morning. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Emma is asked to contact KSP Trooper Ronnie Reynolds at 270-782-2010.
MAGNOLIA, KY
Indiana man killed in fatal crash on I-64 in Floyd County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana man was killed in a fatal dump truck accident on Interstate 64 in Floyd County on Wednesday morning. Floyd County police officers responded to the crash that involved the dump truck and a GMC pickup truck around 8:45 a.m. near the 120 mile marker, according to Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop.
FLOYD COUNTY, IN
2 men accused of stealing mail at Jeffersontown post office could face federal charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men accused of stealing mail from collection boxes outside the Jeffersontown post office could face federal charges. Jeffersontown Police arrested 20-year-old Brandon King and 23-year-old Angel Martin in the early morning hours of June 8. Both men are being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on local charges, including mail theft, criminal mischief and wanton endangerment.
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
Turners Falsely Attacked for 2-years

Animal Control Officer Furlong and Shani Hale exchange fake photos. A Hart County resident, Suzanna Johnson, is an active officer for a group called the Heart of Phoenix Equine Rescue, Inc. She admits to having posted photos of dead and dying horses in various stages of malnutrition on their horse rescue page with conflicting statements as to where they obtained them.
BARREN COUNTY, KY

