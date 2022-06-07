ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man accused of killing Wisconsin judge dies in hospital

By TODD RICHMOND, Associated Press
MADISON, Wis. — A man accused of fatally shooting a retired Wisconsin judge and who had a list that included prominent national political figures died in a hospital, a state official said Tuesday. Douglas Uhde, 56, shot former Juneau County Circuit Judge John Roemer in Roemer’s home in...

