Man accused of killing Wisconsin judge dies in hospital

WASHINGTON—Here's a look at how North Carolina members of Congress voted during the past week. INJURED GOVERNMENT WORKERS: The House has passed the Improving Access to Workers Compensation for Injured Federal Workers Act (H.R. 6087), sponsored by Rep. Joe Courtney, D-Conn. The bill would allow nurse practitioners and physician assistants to provide treatment for federal government employees under workers' compensation protocols. Courtney said expanding treatment options would give government workers the same level of access to health care as other workers, particularly in underserved parts of the country. An opponent, Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., said "increasing the scope of practice of nurse practitioners or physician assistants can lead to increased healthcare costs." The vote, on June 7, was 325 yeas to 83 nays.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO