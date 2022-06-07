ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carter County, TN

Carter County School Board completes interviews with finalists for director of schools

By JOHN THOMPSON jthompson@johnsoncitypress.com
Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Board of Education conducted seperate interviews on Monday with each of the three finalists to be the next director of schools for the school system. The three finalists are Justin Barden of Dickson, Brandon Carpenter of Elizabethton and Lance Myhan of Sale Creek....

www.timesnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Kingsport Times-News

Carter County School Board

ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Board of Education unanimously elected Brandon Carpenter to be the new director of schools. The vote was taken Thursday afternoon, two days after the board had interviewed Carpenter and two other finalists for the position.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

State champions recognized by school board

Congratulations to the Johnson City Schools students who brought home state championships and other awards this year. On Monday night the Johnson City Board of Education honored several students from Johnson City Schools who worked hard this year and received impressive awards for their efforts. First to be recognized are...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

This week at Sullivan County libraries (June 12-18)

The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for details. • The Sullivan County Public Library System is now accepting applications for its board of trustees. Board members establish policies that govern the operation of the Sullivan County Public Library System and participate in the budget and planning processes. Contact Library Director Megan Hopkins at 423-279-2716 or email slclibrarydirector@gmail.com for details.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Draft Wise County budget exceeds schools request

WISE — Virginia’s state budget still awaits the governor’s signature, but Wise County officials are confident they can meet the county school system’s call for more money in 2022-23. What was supposed to be a public hearing on the budget during Thursday’s county Board of Supervisors meeting ended up being delayed two weeks because of new draft state budget numbers. County Administrator Mike Hatfield said a new school construction funds line item would give the school system about $2.6 million.
WISE COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Chattanooga, TN
Carter County, TN
Education
State
Tennessee State
Carter County, TN
Government
Elizabethton, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Dickson, TN
Elizabethton, TN
Education
County
Carter County, TN
City
Elizabethton, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Kingsport Times-News

This week at Kingsport Public Library (June 12-18)

Here’s a look at what’s happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library (400 Broad St). • Let’s Get Moving morning walking group will meet Tuesday, June 14, at 7:30 a.m. in the library parking lot for a walk downtown. Strollers, kids and friendly dogs welcome! No registration required.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

TCAT Elizabethton has first post-COVID graduation in August

ELIZABETHTON — After a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology or TCAT Elizabethton is planning graduation this fall. Graduation is scheduled for 7 p.m. Aug. 11 in the Seeger Chapel at Milligan University. It will be the first graduation for TCAT Elizabethton’s new president, Dr. David Hicks.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Elizabethton City Council

ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City Council unanimously passed on Thursday evening the proposed budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year. The budget is balanced and does not require an increase from the current property tax rate of $1.56 per $100 of assessed value.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trade Schools#High School#College
Kingsport Times-News

Out & About

“Humor Me: The Art of Laughter” is on display at the William King Museum of Art in Abingdon, Virginia, through July 3. For more information visit williamkingmuseum.org. WKMA reccomends that all staff and visitors to the museum, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks. The Reece Museum at East Tennessee...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Sam Anderson made Kingsport a better place

Over the 105 years that Kingsport has been incorporated, a group of folks who told everyone of their love for it demonstrated it by doing everything in their power to support and grow the city. Sam Anderson, who left us May 31, was among them. Samuel Harold Anderson Jr. was...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Joseph Louis Parker (J.L.)

KINGSPORT - Joseph Louis Parker (J.L.), 96, of Kingsport, Tennessee, passed away May 19, 2022 after a brief illness. J.L. was born October 28, 1925 in Kingsport, Tennessee. He was predeceased by his parents Darter Lee ( Cooch) and Lola Vincent Parker, brothers Robert and Delma Parker; sisters Alice Riner, Ruth Horne, and Mary Haynes.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Anna Jo Anderson Mesler

KING, NC - Anna Jo Anderson Mesler, 80, of King, NC passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at her home with her beloved family by her side. Mrs. Mesler was born on December 23, 1941, in Kingsport, TN, to the late Roy Cleveland and Reba Childress Anderson. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and was a member of the United Women in Faith.
KING, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Kingsport Times-News

Demolition of former Hunger First building is underway

KINGSPORT — The former site of Hunger First is now being torn down to make way for senior housing. Contractors were on site this week demolishing the building that housed the nonprofit free food and clothing store, which also contained Cindy’s Corner. “They’re removing it right now,” said...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Alex Haley wrote here – “Roots” author’s desk resides in Pennington Gap

PENNINGTON GAP — The desk where Alex Haley wrote his best sellers “Roots” and “Queen” sat in a Johnson City warehouse for 30 years after the author’s death. On Thursday, the desk and a matching credenza found a new home at the Appalachian African American Cultural Center, where officials hope Haley’s legacy will boost the center’s mission of educating and sparking discussions about race and the history of black communities.
PENNINGTON GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Sullivan East's Jenna Hare first winner of Bill Lane Awards

Sullivan East had an edge on the volleyball and basketball competition during the 2021-22 school year. And that edge was Jenna Hare. But perhaps the best news for the Lady Patriots is there is more to come. “She will still be bringing it for another year, and we are pretty...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ada Hounshell Travis

JONESVILLE, VA - Ada Hounshell Travis, 92, of Jonesville, Virginia went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, June 1st, 2022, at Norton Community Hospital in Norton, Virginia. Ada was born in St. Charles, Virginia on January 28th, 1930, moving to Jonesville when she was 3 years old, and was a lifelong resident of Lee County. She left Jonesville High School to care for her ill mother but obtained her GED as an adult and was given an honorary high school diploma at a Class of 1946 reunion which she loved to attend. She worked in restaurants and in retail in Lee County at Jake Chenski’s store, May and Company, The Novelty, as well as Farid’s in Jonesville where she worked for 11 years. Ada was also a switchboard operator with C&P Telephone until the local offices were switched over to direct dial. She then worked for and retired from Department of Lee County Social Services after 22 years of dedication as a Social Services Aide.
JONESVILLE, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Local ministry launches Lunch Box program in Hawkins County

ROGERSVILLE — The Of One Accord Ministry’s Lunch Box Summer Food Program is up and running, providing Hawkins County children with healthy lunches. Meals are available to any child 18 and younger free of charge. The program will pick kids up on a school bus, where they will sit and enjoy their lunch.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Harold Delane Tate

Harold Delane Tate, 87, passed away peacefully in the early hours on June 9th in Kingsport, Tennessee. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com for service information and to leave an online condolence for the family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Lee County Airport to host fly-in Saturday

JONESVILLE — The public will be able to get familiar with Lee County Airport during a fly-in on Saturday. The event runs from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., similar to last year’s Fly-In, according to Lee County Farm Bureau Manager Lora Woods. The public can dine from food trucks, enjoy live music and see various aircraft from across the region during the day.
LEE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy