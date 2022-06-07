Carter County School Board completes interviews with finalists for director of schools

JONESVILLE, VA - Ada Hounshell Travis, 92, of Jonesville, Virginia went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, June 1st, 2022, at Norton Community Hospital in Norton, Virginia. Ada was born in St. Charles, Virginia on January 28th, 1930, moving to Jonesville when she was 3 years old, and was a lifelong resident of Lee County. She left Jonesville High School to care for her ill mother but obtained her GED as an adult and was given an honorary high school diploma at a Class of 1946 reunion which she loved to attend. She worked in restaurants and in retail in Lee County at Jake Chenski’s store, May and Company, The Novelty, as well as Farid’s in Jonesville where she worked for 11 years. Ada was also a switchboard operator with C&P Telephone until the local offices were switched over to direct dial. She then worked for and retired from Department of Lee County Social Services after 22 years of dedication as a Social Services Aide.

JONESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO