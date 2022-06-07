ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On June 7, 2022

By Jason Wiese
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 2 days ago

It is clear that Netflix subscribers love to see what new original movies their favorite streaming service has dropping every week, as you will see by what has, once again, claimed Number One on the Top 10 Movies in the U.S. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. However, you cannot deny the power of nostalgia and the curiosity to watch something relatively overlooked as much of the list is dominated by some older classics - some of which are entering the ranks for the first time this week. Let’s see what movies and TV shows are trending on Netflix today in our following breakdown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rbywz_0g3RAmT200

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - June 7, 2022

The Netflix-original action flick Interceptor - starring Elsa Pataky - has yet to be intercepted from the top of Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S., which also sees The Amazing Spider-Man at Number Two. However, much like Tom Cruise did off the side of Dubai’s Burj Khalifa in Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol , said 2011 film made a breathtaking leap past crime drama We Die Young and hit comedies Anchorman: The Legend of Rob Burgundy and Dumb and Dumber as the 1996 first installment of the spy movie franchise also debuted on the list above Senior Year , which currently holds the bottom spot. Also new to the list, sitting right above fellow Best Picture Oscar winner The Hurt Locker , is 1997’s Titanic , while former underdog champion Disappearance at Clifton Hill has disappeared from the ranks… for now?

  • 1. Interceptor
  • 2. The Amazing Spider-Man
  • 3. Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol
  • 4. We Die Young
  • 5. Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
  • 6. Dumb and Dumber
  • 7. The Hurt Locker
  • 8. Titanic
  • 9. Mission: Impossible
  • 10. Senior Year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G2bG4_0g3RAmT200

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - June 7, 2022

Despite of all the fresh blood and sizable shake-ups regarding Netflix’s most popular movies today, I cannot really say the same for the Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. Once again, Stranger Things is seated comfortably at Number One (following the debut of Season 4, Vol. 1 last month) above All American and The Lincoln Lawyer, while Wrong Side of the Tracks and Cocomelon have not yet budged from the bottom two spots. We did see some movement today, however, with Australian import Surviving Summer rising a couple pegs, Ozark and The Perfect Mother each dropping down a slot, and Floor is Lava (which recently debuted its second season ) switching places with Nickelodeon’s animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series from yesterday.

  • 1. Stranger Things
  • 2. All American
  • 3. The Lincoln Lawyer
  • 4. Surviving Summer
  • 5. Ozark
  • 6. The Perfect Mother
  • 7. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
  • 8. Floor is Lava
  • 9. Wrong Side of the Tracks
  • 10. Cocomelon

This is only the third day of Titanic ’s current life on Netflix, meaning I am sure that we can expect an uptick in popularity on the Top 10 Movies in the U.S. for James Cameron’s romantic, historical blockbuster soon enough, let alone an uptick in new Netflix subscriptions , potentially. I might also keep an eye out for the second installment of the Mission: Impossible movies - the only other Ethan Hunt adventure available on the platform at the moment - to make an appearance on the list. I do not have any confident predictions about what we will see on the Top 10 TV Shows next (outside of Stranger Things continuing to reign supreme for a while), but we will be sure to give you the details on both tomorrow and everyday following.

View the Netflix Top 10 lists for Monday, June 6, 2022 .

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

5 hidden gems to put on your Netflix watch list

When it comes to Netflix originals, much of the attention from audiences and the press tends to flow to English-language productions from the streamer. Barring exceptions like Squid Game, we’re talking Netflix series like Bridgerton, Ozark, and Stranger Things. And, on the film side, the streamer’s original movies like Don’t Look Up and The Adam Project.
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

Netflix Has 8 Hidden Settings You've Probably Never Tried

Netflix is one of the world's top streaming services, and it seems to have something for everyone, from TV shows to movies and original series (like Stranger Things and Ozark). Whether you're a Netflix power user or a streaming service newbie, you probably don't know all its secrets. There's a way to clear your "Continue Watching" row and have fun with mobile gaming, but you can tap into some hidden tricks, too.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elsa Pataky
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Subscribers#Paramount Pictures
WDW News Today

Off-Duty Detective Stops Beating of 5-Year-Old at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Genie+ Moving to Day-Of Purchases Subject to Availability Starting June 8, & More: Daily Recap (5/18/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
HollywoodLife

Elon Musk & Natasha Bassett Are In ‘Monogamous’ Relationship Amid St. Tropez Getaway

Natasha Bassett, 29, has clearly been keeping up with the Musks! Less than one week after HollywodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported that Natasha took her billionaire boyfriend Elon Musk‘s supermodel mom Maye Musk, 74, as her date to Cannes to support her for her upcoming lead role in Baz Luhrmann’s highly-anticipated biopic, Elvis, Natasha and Elon were photographed looking happy and relaxed on a romantic getaway to St. Tropez!
CELEBRITIES
WDW News Today

Disney World Cast Members Now Required to Ask Guests If They Will Use Disney Visa Card, EPCOT Guest Relations Reopens With New Look, and More: Daily Recap (5/23/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, May 23, 2022.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Netflix
DoYouRemember?

Clint Eastwood Currently Has The #1 Movie On Streaming

Clint Eastwood is one of the most prolific and respected actors and directors of our time, putting out hit films such as Gran Torino, Unforgiven, The Mule, Million Dollar Baby, and more. So it’s not shocking that he currently holds the spot for #1 movie across streaming platforms. Can anybody guess what the 91-year-old director’s movie is that’s currently in the #1 spot?
MOVIES
CNET

More People Should Watch the 2nd Best Show on Netflix

In 2016, two very different shows about girls with super powers hit Netflix. One was Stranger Things. The other was a mind-bending mystery set in a small town with a scientist villain who conducted inhumane experiments. One of these shows is no longer running. And yet The OA is still...
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
108K+
Followers
33K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy