Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On June 7, 2022

It is clear that Netflix subscribers love to see what new original movies their favorite streaming service has dropping every week, as you will see by what has, once again, claimed Number One on the Top 10 Movies in the U.S. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. However, you cannot deny the power of nostalgia and the curiosity to watch something relatively overlooked as much of the list is dominated by some older classics - some of which are entering the ranks for the first time this week. Let’s see what movies and TV shows are trending on Netflix today in our following breakdown.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - June 7, 2022

The Netflix-original action flick Interceptor - starring Elsa Pataky - has yet to be intercepted from the top of Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S., which also sees The Amazing Spider-Man at Number Two. However, much like Tom Cruise did off the side of Dubai’s Burj Khalifa in Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol , said 2011 film made a breathtaking leap past crime drama We Die Young and hit comedies Anchorman: The Legend of Rob Burgundy and Dumb and Dumber as the 1996 first installment of the spy movie franchise also debuted on the list above Senior Year , which currently holds the bottom spot. Also new to the list, sitting right above fellow Best Picture Oscar winner The Hurt Locker , is 1997’s Titanic , while former underdog champion Disappearance at Clifton Hill has disappeared from the ranks… for now?

1. Interceptor

2. The Amazing Spider-Man

3. Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

4. We Die Young

5. Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

6. Dumb and Dumber

7. The Hurt Locker

8. Titanic

9. Mission: Impossible

10. Senior Year

(Image credit: Netflix)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - June 7, 2022

Despite of all the fresh blood and sizable shake-ups regarding Netflix’s most popular movies today, I cannot really say the same for the Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. Once again, Stranger Things is seated comfortably at Number One (following the debut of Season 4, Vol. 1 last month) above All American and The Lincoln Lawyer, while Wrong Side of the Tracks and Cocomelon have not yet budged from the bottom two spots. We did see some movement today, however, with Australian import Surviving Summer rising a couple pegs, Ozark and The Perfect Mother each dropping down a slot, and Floor is Lava (which recently debuted its second season ) switching places with Nickelodeon’s animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series from yesterday.

1. Stranger Things

2. All American

3. The Lincoln Lawyer

4. Surviving Summer

5. Ozark

6. The Perfect Mother

7. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

8. Floor is Lava

9. Wrong Side of the Tracks

10. Cocomelon

This is only the third day of Titanic ’s current life on Netflix, meaning I am sure that we can expect an uptick in popularity on the Top 10 Movies in the U.S. for James Cameron’s romantic, historical blockbuster soon enough, let alone an uptick in new Netflix subscriptions , potentially. I might also keep an eye out for the second installment of the Mission: Impossible movies - the only other Ethan Hunt adventure available on the platform at the moment - to make an appearance on the list. I do not have any confident predictions about what we will see on the Top 10 TV Shows next (outside of Stranger Things continuing to reign supreme for a while), but we will be sure to give you the details on both tomorrow and everyday following.

