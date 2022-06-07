ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As a Gaming Developer, Which Error-Monitoring System Should I Use?

HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We’re excited to announce that Bugsnag now supports error monitoring and stability management for Unreal Engine mobile games. Unreal Engine is a game engine developed by Epic Games, first showcased in the 1998 first-person shooter game Unreal. Initially developed for PC first-person shooters, Unreal Engine has since been...

hackernoon.com

inputmag.com

Meta is basically killing off the Portal smart home display line

After just three and a half years of mediocre service, Meta’s Portal smart displays are getting ready to retreat from public view. Meta is planning to cease the production of consumer Portal products in the near future, pivoting instead to focus on business Portal products. The change in strategy...
HackerNoon

Getting Started Building on the NEAR Network with Infura

Web3, NFTs, and smart contracts are growing in popularity. In fact, a recent analysis of public code repositories has shown that over 18,000 developers are regularly contributing to open source crypto and Web3 projects on a monthly basis. Some of the keys to this growth are blockchains like NEAR and developer platforms like Infura.
HackerNoon

Angular v14's New Features

As per Angular- “We are excited to announce the release of Angular v14! From typed forms and standalone components to new primitives in the Angular CDK (component dev kit). this release includes many features and bug fixes directly contributed by community members, from adding router strong typing to more tree-shakable error messages.”
makeuseof.com

How to Fix Windows 10 Programs When They Fail to Launch at Startup

There are programs on your PC, such as OneDrive, Skype, or f.lux, that you need running as soon as you boot up Windows. This saves you some time as you don’t have to individually open each program. If you notice that some or all of the startup programs are...
HackerNoon

The 6 Stages of the Software Development Process

The software development lifecycle methodologies (SDLC) or the Systems Development Life Cycle method aids in the design process of the software. It is divided into 6 various steps. Software development typically goes through several stages. These stages are called software development models and are divided into software development life cycles. Each phase is contrived with the assistance of software development experts who are important for every step. A properly set process allows for clear communication between the team and its clients. This removes any possibility of misunderstandings, missed deadlines, or reworks.
GeekyGadgets

Delete cookies on your Android phone

Android users wishing to delete cookies from their phone may be interested to know they can be easily cleared and deleted from mobile browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Samsung’s official Internet browser and more. Deleting the cookies from your mobile browser will help protect your online privacy and stops malicious third parties from tracking your movements online when using your Android phone. this quick guide also you how to clear and delete cookies from your Android phone.
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
Hackernoon

How Should We Re-Evaluate Our Models of the World?

I'm writing this sitting in Singapore, the city in which I've now spent nearly half a year of uninterrupted time - an unremarkable duration for many, but for myself the longest I've stayed in any one place for nearly a decade. After months of fighting what may perhaps even be...
HackerNoon

Meet the Writer: HackerNoon Contributor Marinsborg, Web Developer

Marinsborg is a web developer for more than 5 years. He likes to write about programming and career, mostly to help people to start working in IT. He also likes to create guides and tutorials on various topics that might help people. His latest Top story was about a URL shortener, and he created a guide to implement it with Java and Spring Boot. He is happy with his daily job as a backend developer, but he would like that his posts get a wider reach. To beginners: Programming is a skill like any other. Allow yourself to fail and don't be too self-critical.
HackerNoon

The Importance of Gaming Guilds in the Web3 Gaming Space

Many winters ago, in 2017, the first, rather infamous, game that used a blockchain infrastructure was launched. CryptoKitties allowed users to mint, breed, trade, and collect their Kitties. The game had explosive growth in 2017, with transactions accounting for more than 10% of the traffic on the Ethereum blockchain at its peak (honestly, not many of us used Ethereum in those days, but still). The hype created by the game was huge.
HackerNoon

Web Technology Trends in 2022: PWAs, Browsers as OS, Cloud Access

Enjoy my new interview where we discuss Google Chrome and its perks as well as the cutting-edge web developments trends to hop on for your next startup. There’s more to web developments than just blockchain, chatbots, voice search and other stuff everybody is chattering about. I had a chance to talk to Uladzimir Yankovich, founder of Manganum, a productivity extension for Chrome. And here’s what else is going on on the web right now.
HackerNoon

How to Set Up Affordable Text Messaging for Small Businesses

10DLC is a fairly new service implemented by US telecom carriers that provides cost-effective text messaging for businesses of all sizes. A 10DLC (10-digit long code) is a regular phone number that a business can register with a carrier. In return for businesses registering their corporate brand and their use cases (called campaigns in 10DLC parlance), carriers forgo most spam filtering on their messaging. They also offer greatly increased messaging throughput — up to 4,500 transactions per minute (TPM) for vetted brands and campaigns, versus 75 for unvetted numbers. 10DLC is an economical alternative to short codes, which, unlike the long codes used for 10DLC, were specifically designed for text messaging. Short codes have potentially higher throughput, but they’re much more expensive — $500 or more a month, depending on the provider and whether it’s a regular number or a vanity short code.
HackerNoon

Take these Steps To Change Font In WordPress Text Editor

As the World Wide Web has progressed from Web 1.0 to Web 2.0 and is now on its way to Web 3.0, it is more critical than ever to establish an impactful, functional website, a vital tool for personal branding. If you start with that base, you won’t need a complex HTML code editor to help you create HTML code that will power your websites and make them seem professional and appealing.
HackerNoon

7 Top-Rated Alternatives for Adsense You Should Know in 2022

Google’s AdSense is a venerable platform that has been helping content publishers monetize their sites for many years. An ad network is a technology platform that facilitates the buying and selling of ad space between advertisers and publishers. Propeller Ads is a major ad network that provides a variety of advertisements such as banners, sponsored links, and push notifications as well as 1 billion users. CodeFuel is a full-service monetization platform for digital properties, leveraging intent-based search advertisements, commerce, and news.
Apple Insider

Apple's RoomPlan API will enable iPhone & iPad to map out a house

Launched at WWDC 2022, RoomPlan is an augmented reality technology that sought to help collect data about a room and its contents. In a dedicated Apple Developer page, the company touted the RoomPlan API as being useful in creating floor plans. These plans then can be applied directly in real estate and hospitality apps that require a deep knowledge of a building's layout.
9to5Mac

These are all the iOS 16 features that won’t be available at launch

Apple announced iOS 16 during the WWDC 2022 keynote, but there are a lot of features that won’t be available as soon as the operating system is available. Last year, the same happened with several functions, whether they were delayed during the beta cycles or Apple just decided they weren’t ready just yet. With that in mind, here are the features you shouldn’t expect to launch later this fall.
HackerNoon

Application Logic for Notifications with Courier Automations

We’re excited to announce a powerful new feature for the Courier platform: Courier Automations. Courier Automations is a toolset that includes both an API and a visual builder that allows anyone to easily configure logic for notification workflows. Need to send a reminder to class attendees 10 minutes before the class starts? Need to page an on-call engineer on multiple channels until they respond? These use cases and more can be achieved quickly and easily with Automations.
