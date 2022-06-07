ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Bowie Was King Of The Metaverse

 5 days ago
Forget Marc Andreessen and his ramblings about Web3. Do you know who really was a Web3 and Metaverse futurist?. "Everybody has a voice" was the greeting on BowieNet in the late 1990s. Bowie's plan was to offer worldwide Internet access including a few special perks for subscribers like personal...

