David Bowie Was King Of The Metaverse

Do you ever meet those people who just ooze confidence? Their posture is perfect, their investment portfolio is on-point, and their business is already thriving after one year of operation. You can hardly help but be drawn in by their radiant energy. But when you ask them how they manage to live a superhuman life, they respond with, “I manifest my dreams!” and all of your respect for them quickly diminishes. There’s a lot of stigma around manifestation and the Law of Attraction in our society. There are plenty of believers, too — don’t get me wrong. Most of the time, though, we scoff at this concept that seems to invoke ancient magic and invisible energy from the universe. Recently, though, I spoke with a woman who I’m certain would change your mind in one simple conversation. I know I was convinced. See, manifestation doesn’t have to be this strange channeling of the powers of the universe (unless you want it to, of course).

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO