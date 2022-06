NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A sales tax holiday for food and food ingredients will be in effect throughout the month of August in Tennessee. "'Food and food ingredients' are defined as liquid, concentrated, solid, frozen, dried, or dehydrated substances that are sold to be ingested or chewed by humans and are consumed for their taste or nutritional value," according to the Tennessee Department of Revenue. "Food ingredients do not include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, candy, dietary supplements, and prepared food."

