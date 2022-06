It’s like a guessing game at the gas station now, except you know that no matter what you are paying close to $5 a gallon. According to AAA data, New York State has surpassed the $5.00 mark for the average price of gas as of Thursday, making it the highest ever average price on record. The average gas price in Rochester is reported at $4.95 a gallon. In surrounding areas, Syracuse and Albanyaverage price per gallon is $4.94, and Buffalo’s is $4.89.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO