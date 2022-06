Let's begin with the pre-history: the horror film that never was, John Sayles' script for "Night Skies," Steven Spielberg's first idea for a sort of spiritual sequel to "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," intended as a fright feature based loosely on the real-life 1955 Kelly UFO encounter in rural Western Kentucky, with its infamous little green men waging war on local farmers. Except maybe in reality they were just territorial owls dodging shotgun blasts, the supposed invading spaceships nothing more or less miraculous than a meteor shower. Who's to say? One person's terror is another's farce.

