ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma Softball: Patty Gasso Suggests One Change to the WCWS Schedule

By Ryan Chapman
AllSooners
AllSooners
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rUskx_0g3R70sL00

The OU head coach suggested one potential tweak to the future schedule of the Women's College World Series on Tuesday.

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Women’s College World Series has looked a bit different this year.

The NCAA added two days to the event, rewarding teams who continue to win with extra rest days.

For the most part, the new format has been praised by the participating teams, but Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso suggested a minor tweak to the schedule.

UCLA and Texas both entered Monday’s semifinals needing to beat Oklahoma and Oklahoma State twice in a row to storm all the way out of the losers’ bracket and advance to the championship series.

The Bruins and the Longhorns both won their first contests of the day, forcing the if-necessary game 30 minutes after the first game concluded.

And that’s where Gasso suggested an alteration of the current schedule.

“First, I'll say the days off are really important for rest, recovery, mobility,” Gasso said on Tuesday. “But also, student-athlete welfare… I would change one thing, and I felt this yesterday. I felt it for us and Oklahoma State.

“The last time we played a double-header was in March, and we are in the final four and we're playing a double-header 30 minutes after — I mean, you're playing two games with a 30-minute break to decide who is going to play for a National Championship. I didn't like that. Even though we came out victorious. I think if the teams that come through the winner's bracket lose, that we should be playing on a Tuesday night.”

Returning to play the if-necessary games on Tuesday would wipe out the day of rest ahead of the championship series, but that’s a sacrifice Gasso appeared to be willing to make.

“Don't make us play a double-header because we've earned that right,” she said. “… Play (Tuesday night) in that (if-necessary) game, and if we lose that day off, at least we got the morning off.

“… But playing a double-header just is something that we have not been used to.”

On top of the rest factor, there were also logistical challenges on the nutrition side of things that all four teams had to navigate yesterday.

"There's a lot of difficulties behind it for us just trying to get food in to feed your team,” Gasso said. “I mean, there's a lot of things that go with this. Again, I'm talking about the welfare of the student-athlete, and it's felt like 200 degrees yesterday. You're putting your season on the line in a double-header situation.”

Even Texas coach Mike White , who successfully guided his team to two straight wins on Monday, wondered if playing a double header was in the best interest of the student athletes at the WCWS.

“That big momentum game is the second game,” White said. “Winning that first game for us yesterday was huge, but not having the ability to come back and regroup can hurt some teams.

“You play all year for it. So maybe eliminating double-headers altogether would be a good thing, but we've got to step forward right now. I think it's been a good step. Especially giving the winning teams one day off in between certainly helps.”

Regardless, the Sooners and the Longhorns survived Monday, and will put it all on the line for the National Championship starting on Wednesday.

First pitch for Game 1 of the WCWS championship series is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network !

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Comments / 6

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
crimsonandcreammachine.com

Get your ‘Air Jayda’ shirt and WCWS Championship apparel!

Things were looking kind of dicey for the Oklahoma Sooners in the bottom of the first, as the Texas Longhorns were able to load the bases without an out. A pair of sac flies made it 2-0, and it would have been worse without some nice glove work in the outfield from Rylie Boone and Jayda Coleman for the first and second outs. For the third out, Coleman gave us something to remember.
NORMAN, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patty Gasso
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Sports#Oklahoma Softball
oklahomatoday.com

Perry Maxwell put Oklahoma golf on the map.

Atop a cliff in the foothills of the Arbuckles, in the shadows of a classical colonnade overlooking the seventh fairway of the Dornick Hills Golf and Country Club, devotees leave offerings at the foot of a black granite gravestone. Golf balls and gloves ring the marker’s lower edge, tokens honoring the man who had been laid to rest there above the first course he designed. Some describe him as fabled; others refer to Perry Duke Maxwell as the father of Oklahoma golf.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
UCLA
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Sports
AllSooners

AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 127

On OU Softball winning another national title, the latest with football recruiting, some potential Sooners in the College Football Hall of Fame, basketball's new coaching hire, baseball's run to the Super Regionals and more.
NORMAN, OK
city-sentinel.com

Representative Justin Humphrey Asks OU Athletic Director to Address Reports of Mandatory Participation in Student 'Unity March'

OKLAHOMA CITY – Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, this week sent a letter to University of Oklahoma Athletic Director Joe Castiglione asking for a response regarding reports he used his position to compel OU student athletes to participate in a unity march. Humphrey represents House District 19 in southeast Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
98.7 The Bomb

25 Texas And Oklahoma Ghost Towns And The Legends They Left

Our slice of Earth is home to incredible legends. Stories of buried outlaw treasure, frontiersmen carving a life from the dirt, holy men and massacres all give our history on the high plains its unique flavor. Here are twenty five ghost towns that helped shape the identity of the Texas...
AllSooners

AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
578K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/oklahoma

Comments / 0

Community Policy