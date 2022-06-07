ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Newsom Expected to Cruise to Victory in California Primary

lmu.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I think the only loss for the governor is failing...

newsroom.lmu.edu

Comments / 1

Related
signalscv.com

Incumbents maintain lead in primary races

The incumbent candidates fighting to hold onto their seats representing the Santa Clarita Valley have largely maintained their leads in their respective races heading into the weekend, according to the California Secretary of State’s website. Since Tuesday evening, Republican Rep. Mike Garcia and Democratic challenger Christy Smith have held...
CALIFORNIA STATE
lmu.edu

Newsom Wins California Primary, is Big Favorite in November

Jessica Levinson, a political commentator and election law professor at Loyola Marymount University, was blunt in her assessment of Dahle’s chances: “The proverbial snowball has a better chance in hell,” she said. “There is basically nothing to do to change the dynamics of this race,” Levinson said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
2urbangirls.com

South Bay Senator is a friend of the cannabis industry

Are legal sales of weed coming to Compton? A recent appearance of a state legislator at local city council meetings suggests it could be on the horizon. Sen. Steve Bradford, who represents Compton, attended the city’s June 7 regular city council meeting to discuss the “budget priority” for the City, which includes legalizing sales of weed and reducing corresponding taxes.
COMPTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
spectrumnews1.com

Updated election results to be announced Friday

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County's first post-election results update will be released Friday with at least 400,000 vote-by-mail ballots still to be processed, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan said. Logan provided the estimate Wednesday, adding that the number of outstanding vote by mail ballots...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Highly-ranked Lennox Academy has 100% minority enrollment, 97% average graduation rate

A charter high school in Lennox is making headlines, ranking as one of the top schools in Los Angeles, California, and across the country.Lennox Mathematics, Science, and Technology Academy's student enrollment is 100% minorities. But the school has a 97% average graduation rate, and is ranked seventh in Los Angeles, 19th across California, and 21st out of 21,000 U.S. high schools.The school's motto is "Familia Ganas Y Orgullo," which translates to "Family, Desire and Pride." It''s a motto that resonates strongly with students like sophomore Cecilia Alfaro."You actually feel that when you come here. All the teachers know your names,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Cruise
Channelocity

Most expensive neighborhoods in Long Beach--would you live here?

(Kirk Wester/Adobe Stock Images) Long Beach, California is not just a favorite name drop in rapper Snoop Dogg's lyrics, but it's also one of the biggest cities in California. "Long Beach has a 2020 population of 452,917. The average household income in Long Beach is $86,806 with a poverty rate of 16.83%. The median rental costs in recent years come to $1,324 per month, and the median house value is $556,100. The median age in Long Beach is 34.9 years, 34.2 years for males, and 35.6 years for females."
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
longbeachlocalnews.com

Long Beach Primary Election Results

LONG BEACH, CA – Following the Primary Election on June 7, results show a tight race for various Long Beach offices which will all be decided in runoff elections this November. Poll results from in-person voting show a close run between Rex Richardson and Suzie Price for Long Beach...
LONG BEACH, CA
fox40jackson.com

California in crisis, Newsom focused on slavery reparations

California is infested with violent crime, failing schools, America’s highest gasoline prices (approaching $10.00 per gallon in points north!), and a 1,200-year-record drought. Al fresco vagrants, too many of them mentally ill and/or addicted to drugs and alcohol, populate ramshackle tent cities that breed lawlessness, squalor, and chaos. Rampant wildfires literally burn the Golden State to a crisp and pump its skies full of carbon dioxide – a poison worse than cyanide, according to the high priests in the Church of the Green New Deal.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

California mortgage relief: Property tax relief offered for eligible homeowners

LOS ANGELES - As families across California continue to bounce back financially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, help may be on the way for eligible homeowners. Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector Keith Knox's office published a press release on Friday afternoon reminding Californians to consider looking into the state's mortgage relief program, which provides assistance to eligible homeowners who fell behind on their housing payments due to the pandemic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Monica Daily Press

Primary results reveal tight races for Supervisor, Sheriff and CD-11

This year’s primary elections were marked by low-voter turnout (around 15 percent of registered LA County voters), shoo-in races and several nail-biters. The tightest races of local relevance were those for County 3rd District Supervisor, County Sheriff and LA City Council District 11. Preliminary vote counts for the Supervisor...
SANTA MONICA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy