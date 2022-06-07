Newsom Expected to Cruise to Victory in California Primary

A charter high school in Lennox is making headlines, ranking as one of the top schools in Los Angeles, California, and across the country.Lennox Mathematics, Science, and Technology Academy's student enrollment is 100% minorities. But the school has a 97% average graduation rate, and is ranked seventh in Los Angeles, 19th across California, and 21st out of 21,000 U.S. high schools.The school's motto is "Familia Ganas Y Orgullo," which translates to "Family, Desire and Pride." It''s a motto that resonates strongly with students like sophomore Cecilia Alfaro."You actually feel that when you come here. All the teachers know your names,...

