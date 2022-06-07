The SK Hynix 1TB NVMe solid state drive has dropped to $93 at Amazon

Adding an M.2 NVMe SSD to your build can be intimidating, especially when it comes to pricing. However, if you want a drive that's easy to use and gives you those super fast loading times you crave, you should grab the SK Hynix Gold P31. The 1TB solid state drive is available for $93.49 at Amazon today , and that price matches the lowest we've seen. It has only hit that low a couple of times in the last year, and while it regularly sells at a street price around $110 it can go as high as $135.

SK Hynix Gold P31 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD $110 $93.49 at Amazon



This SSD is capable of read/write speeds up to 3,500 MB/s and 3,200 MB/s respectively. It installs easily and is covered by a five-year warranty. It's also a very reliable drive that will last you for a long time. View Deal

SK Hynix is not exactly a name brand in the world of hard drives and SSDs, but we have shared deals from them before. And even if you haven't heard of them, you're probably using something they make right now because SK Hynix is one of the world's largest producers of semiconductors and memory. Usually what they make goes into your phone or laptop and you never see it.

The Gold P31 drive got 4.5 stars out of 5 during our review . Cale Hunt said, "Its performance beats out a lot of direct competition, including the mighty Samsung 970 EVO Plus, and it's available at a truly impressive price." It's also an extremely power efficient drive, which makes it great for laptops.

Get read and write speeds up to 3,500 MB/s and 3,200 MB/s respectively thanks to SK Hynix's Hyperwrite cache technology. The drive has also been stress tested to survive up to 1,200 terabytes written.

SK Hynix covers the drive with a five-year warranty.