Shreveport Rolling Shootout Leaves Juvenile Dead

By Rueben Wright
 5 days ago
Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left 1 person dead and 2 others injured. This call came into dispatch at 9:58 p.m. from the corner of West 70th Street and Jewella Avenue, which is located in the Sunset Acres neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene,...

K945

Bossier House Cleaner Charged With Theft – Are You a Victim, Too?

Cleaning the house sucks. Sure, everyone loves for their space to be clean - but getting there leaves a lot to be desired. You could hire a house-cleaning service to do all of the hard work for you, but you can't just hire anybody. They must be meticulous, thorough, and above everything else - trustworthy. Unfortunately, the news coming out of Bossier City today underscores just how important that last quality really is.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
K945

Prison Phone Scam? Ex-Con Back in Jail Thanks to Shreveport Judge

I think we can all agree that people who use the phone for nefarious purposes are some of the worst people in the world. I can't really ignore strange numbers in my line of work, but about 99% of the numbers I don't recognize are robocalls and it drive me crazy. Those aren't the bottom of the barrel though, that spot is reserved for con-men who use the phone to swindle and steal from hard working citizens.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Blanchard Man Arrested in Hit-And-Run Involving Police K-9 Unit

Caddo deputies arrested a Blanchard man after he hit an occupied patrol car near the scene of a crash. At approximately 2:44 a.m. on Friday, June 10, while the roadway was closed for a railway crash investigation, a 1996 Ford Ranger struck a marked CPSO K-9 unit. The CPSO unit had its emergency lights activated to block LA 173 at Smith Lane. A brief chase ensued north on LA 173. Caddo Fire District 1 was requested to block the roadway to protect the first responders working on the previous incident. The suspect stopped after encountering Engine 122 blocking the highway.
BLANCHARD, LA
K945

Blanchard Woman Faces Serious Charges After Bizarre Crash

A Blanchard woman is facing charges today after she apparently drove her car onto train tracks causing a major crash. Caddo deputies say the woman is now charged with DUI. The incident happened at about 1am Friday morning. A Blanchard Police Officer found 26-year-old Jasmine Price in her car on the railroad tracks at Alexander Avenue in Blanchard. Price got out of her car, leaving it on the tracks.
BLANCHARD, LA
K945

Shreveport Police Investigating Another Murder

Shreveport police are investigating another murder in our community. This latest incident happened on Jamison Street in the Martin Luther King Drive neighborhood. Three people were in a car when one of them was shot and killed. Another person had already been rushed to the hospital by private car. Another person was taken in for questioning. Witnesses tell officers the suspect fled in what is described as a bright orange Dodge Challenger. Detectives are searching for that person now.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Three Shreveport Men Convicted and Sentenced On Illegal Gun Charges

Three men from Shreveport, Louisiana have been sentenced for illegally possessing firearms. The men, LilTerrence Pierce, 27, and Keyon Coleman, 19. Pierce was sentenced to 87 months (12 years, 3 months) in prison, and Coleman was sentenced to 30 months (2 years, 6 months) in prison. Both men will serve 3 years of supervised release following their release from prison.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Several Teens Arrested In Connection With Bossier City Shooting

On Friday, June 3, around 3:40pm, Bossier City Police officers responded to a shooting in the 4900 Block of Dahlia Dr. Officers arrived on scene and found a 17 year old male with gunshot wounds to both legs. He was transported by the Bossier City Fire Department to Ochsner LSU Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. During the course of the subsequent investigation, several suspects were identified and arrested.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
K945

Shreveport Police Department to Hold Open House Event

Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith is extending an invite to all members of the community to Shreveport Police Department's open house event. The event will be held Saturday, July 23, 2022 from 10am to 3pm and will give citizens the opportunity to meet officers from all divisions of the department.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Shreveport Police Still Searching For Suspect in Strange Murder Case

On Sunday, May 8th, 2022, at 6:15 p.m., Shreveport Police officers responded to the 3100 block of Kentucky in reference to a suspicious vehicle call. The responding officers located a brown Ram truck that was the origin of the complaint. During the initial investigation into the suspicious vehicle, officers located a male victim that was deceased in the bed of the truck. The victim has been identified as Gregory Myles(11/6/60).
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Brawl Between Shreveport Inmates Lead to New Charges

I get that sometimes some folk's passions get the best of them, but that's no excuse for putting your hands on someone else. That being said, it takes a certain kind of stupid person to get in trouble for fighting while you're already in jail for fighting. I mean, did you think no one would notice?
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Shreveport Police Announce Arrests Made In Landry Anglin Murder Case

The Shreveport Police Department have announced three arrests in connection with the murder of a Shreveport teenager. In the afternoon of May 1st, Shreveport Police say 13-year-old Landry Anglin was shot and killed while she was inside a home on Fairfield Avenue. She was rushed to a local hospital where she died that afternoon. Investigators believe that Anglin was struck by a stray bullet from a "rolling gun fight" that took place outside her home.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Selling Alcohol to Minors Lands 3 in Jail in Bossier

In an effort to prevent the sale of alcohol to underage buyers, the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office/Bossier City Narcotics Task Force conducted an undercover operation yesterday, Tuesday, June 7, that resulted in the arrests of three persons. Following the investigation of store clerks possibly selling alcohol to minors, three persons...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
K945

Over 20 Children and Teens Shot In Shreveport Over 16 Months

Shreveport has been known for having high numbers of homicides on an annual basis. But there's something that is intrinsically upsetting when children and teens are murdered. Over the last 18 months, Shreveport has witnessed a distressing number of children and teens who have been shot. Not all have died, but the fact they're being injured by gunfire is too much.
K945

Bossier Parish Mugshot Round-Up 6/3/22 – 6/5/22

It was another stellar weekend for arrests in Bossier Parish! Hats off to the dedicated men and women of the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office for the hard work put in during the investigation and arrest of the folks listed below. Each one was "cuffed-n-stuffed" between Friday, June 3rd and Sunday, June 5th of this year.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
K945

Caddo Correctional Center Weekend Bookings 6/3/22-6/5/22

The following mugshots are those who were booked to the Caddo Correctional Center through the dates of, 6/3/22-6/5/22. Some of these inmates have already been released. Some inmates have yet to go to trial for their alleged crimes, and are considered innocent until proven guilty. Caddo Correctional Center Weekend Bookings...
K945

Shreveport Narcotics Agents Make Several Drug Seizures

The Shreveport Police Street Level Interdiction Unit has been involved in several large drug busts recently. On June 3rd, 2022, members of the unit conducted an investigation leading to the seizure of 7.3 pounds of Marijuana, 49 grams of Hydrocodone, 22 grams of Promethazine, 18 grams of Xanax, 1 gram of Cocaine, 18 grams of Methamphetamine and 3 firearms from a residence in the 2900 block of Victor Street. Bobbie Young Cash (8/2/1949) was arrested at the conclusion of this investigation for possession of Schedule one with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule two with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of Schedule three with intent to distribute.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

3 Wounded in Downtown Shreveport Shooting

Violence in downtown Shreveport to kick off Saturday. Three people were shot when someone opened fire early Saturday morning. This shooting happened at about 5:30am near the corner of Travis and Spring Street. Detectives believe some folks got into a verbal altercation and things escalated quickly. One person pulled out a gun and fired several shots into the parking lot on the northeast corner of that intersection.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Local Star Seems To Be Involved In Shreveport’s Worst Kept Secret

It's currently Shreveport's worst kept secret. Local restaurant star Pepito Munoz appears to be opening his next restaurant venture in Downtown Shreveport. Pepito has been featured in multiple post from Shreveport's Downtown Development Authority, as well as his own social media posts, hinting that there's a new venture on the way. From all indications (and pictures published by the DDA) the new location will be in the former Parish Taceaux, attached to Artspace, on Texas Street.
K945

Shreveport Police Arrest Jewella Avenue Shooting Suspect

Shreveport Police officers responded to a shooting in the 4900 block of Jewella Avenue. Arriving officers located a female suffering from a gunshot injury to the lower body. The female did not appear to be the intended target of the shooting. She was transported to a local hospital with what was described as a non-life-threatening injury.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Beloved Downtown Shreveport Restaurant & Bar Returning

Liz Swaine of the Shreveport Downtown Development Authority recently told KEEL News that one of Shreveport's favorite local spots downtown for local music, great food, and more local, craft, and on-tap beers than you can shake a dart at, is re-opening. The Noble Savage Tavern, on Texas Street in downtown Shreveport has been shuttered for almost a year. But new owners have now come in and are making some improvements on the facilty and getting ready to re-open the beloved tavern.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

