Shreveport Rolling Shootout Leaves Juvenile Dead

The Shreveport Police Street Level Interdiction Unit has been involved in several large drug busts recently. On June 3rd, 2022, members of the unit conducted an investigation leading to the seizure of 7.3 pounds of Marijuana, 49 grams of Hydrocodone, 22 grams of Promethazine, 18 grams of Xanax, 1 gram of Cocaine, 18 grams of Methamphetamine and 3 firearms from a residence in the 2900 block of Victor Street. Bobbie Young Cash (8/2/1949) was arrested at the conclusion of this investigation for possession of Schedule one with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule two with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of Schedule three with intent to distribute.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 6 DAYS AGO