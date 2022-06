Wynonna Judd and Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee have teamed up on a new duet titled “Other Side.” The two performers met and recorded together on Wynonna’s farmland property outside of Nashville. “In the midst of everything that has happened, I said that I would continue to sing,” Wynonna said in a statement. “So, here I am. I met Katie Crutchfield last year and we connected immediately. We recorded ‘Other Side’ in the studio here on the farm and it was one of my favorite recording experiences ever. I’m thankful for the opportunity to sing with the next generation of greatness.”

MUSIC ・ 16 DAYS AGO