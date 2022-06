In the wake of the horrifying massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, last month, the renewed push for school safety has been of national interest. While Congress fights to even discuss changes to gun laws, with the knowledge that easy access to guns led to the shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit has turned to data and technology, partnering with a Virginia-based software company to create safer school environments.

