New Mexico Lieutenant Governor Primary Election Results

NBC News
 5 days ago

www.nbcnews.com

newmexicopbs.org

Primary Election Assessment with Common Cause New Mexico

6.9.2022 – Senior Producer Lou DiVizio also discusses the outcome of this week’s Primary Election, with Mario Jimenez of Common Cause New Mexico. The two talk about the impact of new election changes like same day voter registration and expanded use of absentee ballots. They also discuss the influence of money in this year’s midterm elections.
ELECTIONS
NBC News

Alaska House Primary Special Election Results

Alaska’s new voting system and an unexpected special election have attracted a crowd of 48 candidates to run for the state’s lone House seat this year, including former vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin and a Democratic socialist from the city of North Pole who legally changed his name to Santa Claus.
ALASKA STATE
The Amarillo Pioneer

Ronchetti Wins GOP Primary for New Mexico Governor

Former television meteorologist Mark Ronchetti will be the Republican nominee for New Mexico governor this year after defeating four other candidates to claim his party’s nomination for the job on Tuesday night. According to unofficial election results from New Mexico, Ronchetti won the support of 58 percent of Republican...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KOAT 7

What's ahead in the race for New Mexico's next governor?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Each party has spoken and now New Mexico’s final two candidates for governor are gearing up for the next phase of their campaigns. So, what does that look like leading up to the November election?. Right now, there’s a big focus on TV ads and...
ELECTIONS
KOLD-TV

Former Congressman Jim Kolbe reacts to Jan. 6 Commission

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Former Arizona Congressman Jim Kolbe says the Jan. 6 hearings in Washington, D.C. are necessary in order to preserve democracy in America. “I think democracy is on the line with this, yes” Kolbe said on the day before the hearings began. “I don’t think we’ve been under this much stress and the nation’s been so polarized since the civil war.”
ARIZONA STATE
KRQE News 13

Rebecca Dow concedes GOP nomination for governor

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Rebecca Dow, the second-place candidate among the Republicans, pledged to continue fighting for her party during her concession speech. “I started this campaign with one goal in mind, to make MLG a one-term governor. I’m right here today as ready to fight tomorrow as I was yesterday, to make sure MLG is a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
NBC News

New Jersey House Primary Election Results

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
ELECTIONS
NBC News

Wildfire, residents’ fury facing Biden on New Mexico visit

SANTA FE, N.M. — President Joe Biden is focusing on his administration’s efforts to tackle wildfires during Saturday’s visit to New Mexico, where residents are enraged that federal officials allowed planned burns to spread out of control, leading to the largest blaze in recorded state history. The...
ENVIRONMENT
pinonpost.com

Piñon Post’s John Block wins GOP primary for NM House seat

On Tuesday, Piñon Post editor and founder John Block of Alamogordo won the Republican primary for New Mexico’s 51st state House seat, defeating two-term incumbent state Rep. Rachel Black. Block got 1,540 votes (51%) to Black’s 1,494 (49%). The margin of victory was large enough not to go to an automatic recount.
ALAMOGORDO, NM
KVIA

FINAL RESULTS: Doña Ana County June 7 primary election

DOÑA ANA COUNTY - A total of 15,400 voters in Doña Ana County cast their ballots in Tuesday's primary election, reflecting a turnout of 16.35% of registered major party voters, according to the Doña Ana County Clerk's Office. This marked a decrease from the 2020 election, when...
ELECTIONS
KRQE News 13

New Mexico lawmakers speak ahead of January 6th Committee hearing

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico lawmakers are speaking ahead of tonight’s January 6th committee hearing. “It’s crucial that the American people actually know the truth about what happened on January 6th. And that those who are responsible are held accountable. And that’s what these committee hearings are all about. That’s what tonight is about,” said […]
POLITICS
The Associated Press

GOP taps seasoned broadcaster for New Mexico governor race

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republicans picked a seasoned TV broadcaster to take on New Mexico’s incumbent Democratic governor, nominating former network meteorologist Mark Ronchetti on his pledges to rein in state spending, shore up policing and unleash already record-setting oil production. Ronchetti won Tuesday’s primary by a...
ELECTIONS
The Associated Press

Arizona county didn’t accept 18K ballots after 2020 election day

CLAIM: A document dated Nov. 4, 2020, shows that election officials in Maricopa County, Arizona, wrongfully accepted 18,000 ballots after election day in 2020. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. A form used by Maricopa County election officials is being misrepresented as proof that the ballots were accepted after election day. The form is actually a receipt that confirms when early ballots in unopened envelopes — received prior to the deadline on election day — were handed off to a private vendor to be scanned, a spokesperson for the Maricopa County Elections Department told The Associated Press. The CEO of the vendor, Runbeck Election Services, also confirmed the form’s purpose.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
The Associated Press

Wrong-sized ballots delay results in Montana US House race

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Ballot printing errors have delayed election results for Montana’s new congressional seat, forcing a small northwestern county to count votes by hand in the unexpectedly close Republican primary race between former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and former state Sen. Al “Doc” Olszewski.

