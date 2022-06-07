ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Senate Primary Election Results

NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncumbent Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla and Republican candidate Mark Meuser advance, NBC News projects. This is the regularly scheduled primary...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
KTLA

Primary sends mixed signals in Democratic controlled California

California is a Democratic fortress, but Tuesday’s primary election may have revealed some cracks. Gov. Gavin Newsom and other top-tier Democrats emerged safely from contested statewide races in which they will be strongly favored this fall, and the Legislature appears on track to stay firmly in Democratic control. But the ouster of San Francisco’s top […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Election results: Republican Connie Conway wins race for Devin Nunes’ open seat

Voters in California’s 22nd Congressional District picked Republican Connie Conway Tuesday to serve the remainder of former Rep. Devin Nunes’ term. Nunes, who represented the area around Tulare for nearly two decades, resigned in January to head former President Donald Trump’s social media company. Conway, a former...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Gavin Newsom
ijpr.org

Primary results for far Northern California

Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle will face off against Gavin Newsom for governor in the November general election. Dahle represents a large area of northeast California, including Shasta and Siskiyou Counties. So far, Dahle has received almost 17% of the votes in the state’s "top two" primary election. Dahle...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
NBC News

New Mexico Lieutenant Governor Primary Election Results

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Democratic#Republican#Nbc News
KGLO News

Democrat DeJear faces challenge to unseat Iowa Gov. Reynolds

FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2019 file photo, former Democratic candidate for Iowa Secretary of State Deidre DeJear speaks during a news conference, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. A Davenport attorney has been appointed to serve on a state commission that will conduct public hearings about new maps that will be drawn for legislative and congressional districts later this year. Jazmin Newton will replace Deidre DeJear of Des Moines on the Temporary Redistricting Advisory Commission, Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls said Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
1380kcim.com

Winners Declared For State And Federal Office Races In 2022 Iowa Primaries

After winning his party’s nomination over two competitors, a retired Navy admiral, Democrat Mike Franken, will challenge Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley’s reelection this fall. Franken beat former congresswoman Abby Finkenauer and physician Glenn Hurst on Tuesday to earn the right to run against Grassley. The veteran Republican is seeking an eighth Senate term. Franken’s primary win is something of a surprise, given that Finkenauer was better known throughout the state. Her 2018 victory over a Republican congressman made her the second-youngest woman elected to Congress. Grassley won the Republican nomination over a state legislator and lawyer from Sioux City, Jim Carlin. In Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, State Senator Zach Nunn edged Gary Leffler and Nicole Hasso to challenge Democrat Cindy Axne. A Des Moines businessman, Todd Halbur, defeated former State Representative Mary Ann Hanusa for the Republican nomination for Iowa State Auditor. Linn County Auditor Joel Miller beat Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker to run against Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate during the upcoming midterm elections, slated for Nov. 8. Carroll County did not have any contested races on the ballot. Over 355,000 Iowans participated in Tuesday’s primary or about 16 percent of registered voters. Full results from the 2022 Iowa Primaries can be found included with this story on our website.
IOWA STATE
NBC News

South Dakota House Primary Election Results

There are no candidates on the ballot for the Democratic House primary. On the Republican side, incumbent Dusty Johnson is up for re-election against one other candidate,Taffy Howard. The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This...
ELECTIONS
NBC News

New Jersey House Primary Election Results

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy