Phoenix Awards Resilient & Sustainable Agriculture Grant to 6 Local Organizations

​​​After careful consideration and with approval from City Council, the Office of Environmental Programs has selected six community organizations to receive the Resilient & Sustainable Agriculture Grant. These private and nonprofit farms are working toward a more sustainable, resilient, equitable, and thriving food system:

The Food Forest Cooperative​, located at Spaces of Opportunity, South Phoenix, will use the grant funds for a greenhouse, shade infrastructure, solar pump, water tank, signage, pathway supplies, stipends, and insurance.

Society of St. Vincent de Paul​ will use the grant funds to install permanent seasonal shade structures over two existing South Phoenix urban farms that provide free, fresh food to food-insecure and low-income community members and people experiencing homelessness.

Maya's Farm, a 3.3-acre farm in South Phoenix, will use the grant funds to increase efficiency by purchasing a tractor and soil amendments. Additionally, the farm will initiate an agroforestry project to increase shade and additional produce.

Creighton Community Foundation's Ascension Urban Farm Project located in East Central Phoenix will use the grant funds to support expansion of the existing food growing operation at a new 1.5-acre site at New Valley/Ascension Church by purchasing construction materials, farm startup supplies, tools, rentals, and funds for a Master Gardener.

YoBro Farms, a small farm in West Phoenix, will expand its mushroom growing business by implementing an outdoor, solar-powered vertical mushroom farming system. Purchases will include photovoltaic supplies, a shed, air conditioning units, production and operations supplies, sales equipment, and materials.

Recycled City, LLC​, a composting and farm in South Phoenix, will offer composting services and a fresh produce farm box for 38 weeks to 26 households located in food deserts in South Phoenix.

The City of Phoenix received 32 applications for the $245,000 available in the grant. The funds come from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) as part of the City's food assistance plan to address the food needs of vulnerable populations impacted by COVID-19.