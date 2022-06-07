ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise, AZ

Edelstein: My affinity for arts goes way back

By Merrill Edelstein
 3 days ago
Merrill Edelstein

For those of you who have loyally followed my commentaries, I thank you so much. For any of you who are new to this and haven’t met me yet I hope you enjoy reading this as much as I do writing this.

Twelve years ago I moved to Surprise from Encinitas, California. The arts community there gave me great joy and an appreciation for the talents of so many wonderful people.

I have absolutely no artistic talent yet my brother’s family is on par with the best of the best. My link to the arts has generally been in music and live theater from running the front of the house, stage managing and being the box office coordinator.

In the early ’60s, my sister in law was a singer, and eventually my brother owned an incredibly successful record store in New Orleans. My oldest brother uses his talent in a very unique way. Following in the family business, he creates respectful designs on monuments in cemeteries in New York.

My affinity for the visual arts came unexpectedly when I met Cheryl Ehlers, a brilliant painter in Carlsbad, California.

Being the bartender at the opening receptions there led me to exploring art here in the West Valley. Since 2009 Surprise has grown to be the home of three excellent galleries: Arts HQ, Ground Floor Artists and WHAM. With exhibits, classes, and the opportunity to participate in special events, we are lucky that the West Valley now rivals anywhere else in Maricopa County.

Recently, I had the opportunity to visit family in Greensboro, North Carolina. I was amazed to see how the arts there are flourishing.

I came really close to moving but decided that Surprise is where I belong. I’m excited to start volunteering at Benevilla, working with the children at Wirtzies. Those children are the future of our city and I’m thrilled to be a part of that.

Please take advantage of what we offer by visiting our three incredible galleries:

  • Arts HQ is located at 16126 N. Civic Center Plaza. Call 623-584-2626.
  • Ground Floor Artists is at 13343 W. Foxfire Drive, Suite 3. Call 623-440-7083.
  • WHAM is at 16560 N. Dysart Road. Call 623-584-8311.

You can also check out Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Have a wonderful summer and remember to treat your out-of-town guests to the culture we have right here in Surprise.

Editor’s Note: Merrill Edelstein is a volunteer for the West Valley Arts Council.

POLITICS
