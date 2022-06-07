ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a nutritionist & I love Costco for a bargain but there are items you should never buy in bulk, starting with spices

By H. J. Hayes
The US Sun
 3 days ago
NEXT time you go to Costco, you can cross some items off your list before entering the store.

While the welcoming, wide aisles of the warehouse are stuffed with great deals, a nutritionist – Costco superfan – has revealed the items she never buys there.

Though Costco is full of deals, you don't need to finish your grocery shopping there Credit: Getty

Candace Nelson, a nutritionist, shared her list of skippable snacks and sundries with Insider. Along with sweet treats like candy and muffins, the health-minded pro included some more surprising entries.

For starters, she never buys the bulky containers of spices that many customers swear by.

"Those giant canisters are just too big for most home cooks and many seasonings lose potency over time," Nelson explained.

"I love cinnamon," she added, "and I don't even get through a small container of it before it expires."

She strategizes similarly when buying produce, opting to skip fruits that will go bad before her family finishes them.

"At Costco, I only buy oranges and apples that can last several weeks in the fridge," Nelson wrote.

"Otherwise, I opt to pick up frozen fruits and vegetables that are ready to use whenever I need them." Frozen fruits can be a high-ticket item at your normal grocery store, so this is an especially savvy tip.

Kirkland Signature, Costco's store brand, has a line of liquid egg whites that are packed with protein and low in cholesterol.

But Nelson prefers the real deal, citing the additional nutrients you only get from the yolk: amino acids, iron, and vitamins A, B6, B12, and D.

"I'd rather use whole eggs and also get the benefits of the yolk," she explained.

She skips the big boxes of cereal, which are laden with sugar and sodium, as well as pre-made breakfast bowls and entrees.

"I stock up on other breakfast essentials at Costco, like whole-grain bread, oats, and eggs," Nelson explained.

When she's craving cereal, she can buy smaller boxes at her normal grocery store for an indulgence.

Then, there are a few items that Nelson doesn't buy at Costco because she doesn't need them, but they're a good value for other households.

Meal replacements and protein bars or drinks are one example.

"Protein bars and drinks can certainly be handy for those who need them, but I try to get my protein from eggs, nuts, or hummus," Nelson explained.

Multivitamins and supplements fall into that category, too.

If your doctor has advised you to add a specific supplement to your diet, Costco is the place to buy them, and you can sometimes get months' worth of each multivitamin at a time.

