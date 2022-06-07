Dutch Fork football to open 2022 season in “Charlotte Kickoff Night”

Colleton County High School senior Narquez “Trey” Fields recently signed to play football for Guilford College located in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Quakers participate in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference within NCAA Division III. Recruited as a defensive back, Fields was a standout three-year varsity letterman for the Cougars. Fields mostly contributed at safety for Colleton County and served as a captain. In addition to football, he played basketball for Colleton County. Fields committed to Guilford in late March. “The coaching staff at Guilford reached out to my high school coaches looking for the right fit for their program,” said Fields. “It was a good fit and the right decision for me, not just for football, but also academically. When I visited Guilford, it felt like home. i “First, I would like to thank God for giving me the talent I have today,” said Fields. “I also want to express my appreciation to my family for always being there for me. Also, I want to thank my coaches for trusting and encouraging me throughout my high school career – especially, Coach Bowers and Coach Singleton as they saw the potential in me since my 10th grade year.” “I am excited to begin working on my degree and taking my talents to the next level,” said Fields. “Being the first in my family to go to college was an important goal to accomplish for me.” Fields is the son of Marilyn and Nathaniel Fields of Walterboro. Graduating with a 3.3 GPA, he plans to pursue a degree in electrical engineering.

