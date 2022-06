Our beautiful, feisty and brave Lynn Rainey died on the morning of May 3rd at Valley Medical Center after a long Illness. She was 72. Lynn was born Lynn Espinosa to Marilyn and John Espinosa on July 25th, 1949 in Hayward, CA. John died when Lynn was 3, and Marilyn remarried. So Lynn grew up and went to schools in Oakland, CA, as Lynn Taggart. She was preceded in death by her parents, and by her brother, Jonathan Taggart.

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO