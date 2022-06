MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Last week marked four years since the disappearance of Wendy Khan. “She missed my 21st birthday, my college graduation, I just had a son that was born,” Khan’s daughter, Anesiah, said. “Obviously, it’s not her fault, but she’s missed all these milestones that you’d expect your mom to be at and not gone because she’s 51.”

