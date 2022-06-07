Parking Lot Eats: Kona Ice is expanding in SWFL

Residents of The Ronto Group’s 27-floor Omega high-rise tower being built within Bonita Bay and their guests will enjoy a spectacular array of amenities, including 18,000 square feet of interior amenities, an expansive outdoor amenity deck featuring a massive resort-style pool, and a 4,200 square foot rooftop terrace common area. The indoor and outdoor amenities will be integrated to provide a spectacular indoor/outdoor experience. Designed by architect Robert Swedroe, Omega presents a fresh perspective on luxury and offers an approach to high-rise living never available in Southwest Florida until now.
