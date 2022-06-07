ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Nuggets host pre-draft workout with Jake LaRavia, others

By Cody Taylor
 3 days ago
Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Wake Forest junior Jake LaRavia was among the prospects to participate in a pre-draft workout with the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, the team announced.

LaRavia, who was named to the All-ACC second team, averaged 14.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.7 steals and one blocked shot on 38.4% shooting from 3-point range last season. His 55 steals were tied for 15th-most in program history for a single season.

The 6-foot-8 forward emerged as one of the standouts in the testing and shooting drills at the combine last month before opting out of the scrimmage games. He is considered to be a mid-to-late first-round pick this year.

In addition to LaRavia, the Nuggets also hosted Memphis forward Josh Minott, Duke guard Wendell Moore Jr., Colorado State forward David Roddy, Villanova forward Jermaine Samuels and Loyola guard Lucas Williamson on Tuesday.

The Nuggets enter the draft with only the 21st overall selection after they traded their second-round pick. They have met with several other prospects projected to be available in their range, including Blake Wesley and Jalen Williams among others.

The NBA draft will take place on June 23.

