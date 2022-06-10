ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carencro, LA

UPDATE: Teen charged after fleeing from police in stolen vehicle, killing 16-year-old passenger

By Dionne Johnson, Abigail Jones
 3 days ago

UPDATE: 06/09/22 4:45 P.M. A Morgan City teen is facing multiple charges in connection to a crash, involving a stolen vehicle, that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old male.

Jamari Tillman, 18 was arrested Wednesday (06/08) after being discharged from the hospital for injuries he suffered after allegedly leading Carencro police on a high speed chase, eventually losing control of the vehicle and overturning.

He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on charges including negligent homicide, unauthorized use of a moveable, aggravated flight from an officer and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

His bond is set at $125K.

Desamon George, 16 of Lafayette, a passenger in the vehicle, lost his life in the crash.

ORIGINAL STORY: 06/06/22 LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. ( KLFY ) — A high-speed chase involving a stolen vehicle ended with a fatal crash in Carencro overnight, killing a 16-year-old and injuring an 18-year-old.

Jamari Tillman, 18, of Morgan City, was driving a 2019 Ford Explorer on La. 182 in Carencro at about 2:30 a.m. when Carencro Police tried to pull him over because the car did not have working tail lights. Tillman did not pull over and began fleeing at a high speed.

Tillman lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway. The car overturned and landed in the parking area of the Carencro Community Center. He was not buckled at the time of the crash. He was taken to a local hospital for moderate injuries.

Desamon George Jr., 16, of Lafayette, was killed in the crash. He was the passenger in the car. He was also not buckled and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office.

After the crash, the car was later confirmed to be stolen out of Lafayette Parish.

This crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.

Vickie Panvelle
2d ago

where are the parents, what are the parents doing? parents are know longer raising their children, it takes more than just putting food on the table and a roof over their heads and clothes on their backs. you have to stay involved in their life constantly, know their their friends and their friends families. know where they are at at all times from 1st grade to 12th grade. parents have got to stay involved. parents now use the excuses they want listen to a thing I say, I can't be with them 24 hours a day. that's because you don't know you're children. I worked full time and raised 2 children 1boy and 1 girl and it was hard but I new every friend they had and their parents. I made sure I had a close relationship with my children.

Don't care
5d ago

so sad. i guess they will blame the cop. Its not the cops its the criminal.

