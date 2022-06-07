Patriots minicamp report: Mac Jones puts on a show on Day 1
By Bernd Buchmasser
After seven weeks of voluntary offseason workouts, the New England Patriots cranked up the intensity on Tuesday: the team held its first of three mandatory minicamp practices, with all but a handful of players on the current roster present. While the session still followed the regular offseason rules — e.g. no...
The Indianapolis Colts were back on the field Wednesday for their second day of mandatory minicamp at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. The Colts were without linebacker Darius Leonard after he underwent successful back surgery on Tuesday. Head coach Frank Reich also mentioned Tuesday that Kenny Moore II had a tweaked injury so he was also a non-participant.
FOXBORO – The Patriots' mandatory minicamp ended up being slightly shorter than originally planned.Bill Belichick opted not to hold the third and final practice of the week. Day 3 of minicamp was scheduled to take place Thursday but was canceled.Players were next scheduled to be on the practice field on Monday with the final round of OTAs. But Belichick canceled those sessions as well, the Patriots announced Thursday afternoon.This has been common in past years, with Belichick rewarding players for their hard work. New England will next hit the field for the start of training camp, though no starting date has been announced yet. The first two days of minicamp were relatively uneventful. Wide receiver Tre Nixon was among the standouts from the sessions, while Mac Jones was solid by all accounts as well.All players who had been missing during voluntary offseason sessions were present during the mandatory practices.
