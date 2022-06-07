ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon State University President

Lebanon-Express
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOregon State has its next president, Jayathi Y....

lebanon-express.com

Comments / 0

Related
philomathnews.com

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Oregon

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Oregon State Hospital needs to comply with court order, report says

An independent expert has called on the Oregon State Hospital to step up discharges and admit patients waiting in jail more quickly to ease the continuing backlog of demand for beds. The hospital is under a federal court order to admit aid-and-assist patients within seven days. They are patients in...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Education
City
Lebanon, OR
MyNorthwest.com

All Over The Map: Gold Mines, Old Forts and other Northwest history mapped by Oregon man

An Oregon service station owner loved old maps so much, he launched a family business that’s still going strong more than 50 years later. Ralph Preston passed away in 2019 at age 92. Preston never became a household name, but a series of large-format atlases he published beginning around 1970 became well-known in the Pacific Northwest and around the American West, with vintage editions still sought after by collectors.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon State University#University President#E Grant Lebanon#College#The Board Of Trustee#Osu
Lebanon-Express

Missouri governor to sign property rights bill

SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Saturday is slated to sign a bill aimed at protecting property rights. Parson is expected to sign the eminent-domain bill after meeting with cattle ranchers at the Missouri State Fairgrounds. The legislation deals with the seizure of private land...
MISSOURI STATE
Canby Herald

Déja Fitzwater to compete in Miss Oregon pageant

June 16-18 talent performance to celebrate 75 years of event being held in Seaside This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Miss Oregon Scholarship Program and Clackamas County resident Déja Fitzwater will take to the stage in Seaside, participating in the Miss Oregon's Outstanding Teen Competition on June 16-18. The state winner will go on to compete for thousands of dollars in scholarships in the national Miss America's Outstanding Teen competition to be held in August in Dallas, Texas. Fitzwater, 17, was named Miss Evergreen's Outstanding Teen earlier this year, but she is no stranger to the event held...
SEASIDE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
klcc.org

Mammal-eating Orcas visit the Oregon coast

There’s been a lot of buzz about a group of Orca whales spotted off the Oregon coast this week. An expert on the predators says they are regular visitors, though sometimes hard to spot. Bob Pitman is a marine ecologist with Oregon State University’s Marine Mammal Institute at the...
NEWPORT, OR
klcc.org

Foundation grants boost groups serving LGBTQ+ Oregonians

More than fifty LGBTQ-serving organizations in Oregon have received donor-funded grants totaling $700,000. Here’s how one recipient group is using their funding. Basic Rights Oregon will use $7,000 granted by the Oregon Community Foundation for public policy and community outreach. Spokesperson Margot Martin said Oregon has fought hard to...
OREGON STATE
Lebanon-Express

Renacci spent millions in failed bid against GOP's DeWine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Jim Renacci spent as much as $12 million in his failed primary bid against Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine — only about $290,000 of it from outside donors, records show. Post-primary campaign finance reports filed Friday complete the picture of spending in the May...
OHIO STATE
WWEEK

Nonprofit Sues Over Oregon Coast Access in Coos Bay

Public access to Oregon’s coastline is a proud state heritage dating back to Gov. Tom McCall. This week, an environmental nonprofit filed suit over it. In March 2021, the lawsuit alleges, barbed wire and a gate installed on Coos Bay property owned by the Jay O’Leary Living Trust made the trail to Lighthouse Beach impassable. The Surfrider Foundation filed a lawsuit June 6 to restore public access to the beach.
COOS BAY, OR
Lebanon-Express

Indiana governor appoints Molter new Supreme Court justice

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's governor on Friday appointed state appeals court judge Derek Molter to the Indiana Supreme Court to replace Justice Steven David when he retires this fall. Gov. Eric Holcomb chose Molter, who became a judge on the state’s Court of Appeals in October 2021, from among...

Comments / 0

Community Policy