Man Utd and Brighton ‘enter transfer race to sign Canada ace Adriana Leon from West Ham’

By Sandra Brobbey
 3 days ago

MANCHESTER UNITED have reportedly joined the chase for Adriana Leon’s signature with the forward's West Ham spell set to end this summer.

And SunSport understands Brighton are thought to be interested in the Canada star with the club looking to strengthen their attack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zxQT3_0g3QqXbg00
Adriana Leon is thought to be attracting interest from Manchester United and Brighton Credit: Alamy

The Athletic’s report of the Red Devils’ pursuit comes amid speculation of an English side monitoring the winger.

And it is thought Brighton are also keeping an eye on the Canadian with the Seagulls having bid farewell to six players.

The group includes forward Aileen Whelan who left Albion following the end of last season after five years playing for the team.

Leon, who has been linked with clubs in Spain, has made 43 WSL appearances for the Irons since her 2019 switch from OL Reign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44JXse_0g3QqXbg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fuEAf_0g3QqXbg00

The player is reported to have turned down a new contract with West Ham.

It is thought the club, who finished sixth in the league, had offered a two-year deal to the forward who will be a free agent this summer.

United are looking to boost their attacking ranks this summer after narrowly missing out on a Champions League spot last season.

Mark Skinner’s side finished fourth behind neighbours City after occupying top three position for much of last term.

The Red Devils brought Signe Bruun, 24, on loan from French giants Lyon during the January transfer window.

However, the Denmark striker had little chance to make her mark, making just five top-flight United appearances with her stint hindered by injury.

And the Daily Mail reports the forward will not be returning to United following her loan spell.

A United move for Leon would see her become the first Canadian international player to join the Red Devils since their 2019 promotion to the WSL.

The player is also thought to have attracted interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The winger, who is believed to be a Red Devils fans, is reportedly set to decide her future on July 1.

