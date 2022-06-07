Travis County extends burn ban

Austin and Travis County officials held a public town hall on gun violence on June 8. The town hall highlighted current resources for addressing gun violence and testimony from survivors. Officials also provided loose insight into the tone and general plans discussed at the hours-long closed-door summit that preceded the public event. “We spent the better part of this day working through what we know about this crisis, working through what we still have to learn, and working to ensure that we have a comprehensive strategy in our community to address gun violence,” District Attorney Jose Garza said.

2 DAYS AGO