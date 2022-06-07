Travis County extends burn ban

Travis County Commissioners Court extended the burn ban in the unincorporated areas during its June 7 meeting. Travis County Fire Marshal Tony Callaway said the fire danger for the week of June 7 would start low to moderate, but by...
As of June 6, residents within West Lake Hills are under Stage 1 water-use restrictions. As part of Travis County Water District 10, the city and much of its surrounding area are subjected to the same restrictions being enforced throughout Austin in response to the combined storage levels of Lakes Travis and Buchanan dropping below 1.4 million acre-feet.
On June 5, Public Works Department Director Richard Mendoza took over for Austin Transportation Department Director Rob Spillar as the interim ATD director. Spillar is moving to the private sector, and Assistant City Manager Gina Fiandaca appointed Mendoza, who has 27 years of experience in public service in Austin and other large metropolitan areas, as the interim director as the city looks for a permanent replacement.
On June 9, City Council approved the HALO cameras as part of the Safer Sixth Street plan that was introduced in March in response to the fatal shooting that happened in June 2021. Austin City Council approved a motion to purchase 13 new high activity location observation cameras, or HALOs,...
At its June 9 meeting, Austin City Council agreed to hold a public hearing to consider an ordinance to annex 52.6 acres in the Robinson Ranch area at 6204 W. Parmer Lane, which is adjacent to Apple’s new $1 billion campus. The property will need to be annexed to...
As City Council nears its summer meeting break, Austin officials signed off on two notable updates to development policy as part of their 125-item agenda June 9. Alongside those measures, a new anti-discrimination ordinance and downtown safety proposal were also approved. Several other updates will allow for a renewed focus on cultural placemaking in the Rainey Street Historic District and the striking of a Confederate reference from a western downtown block.
Toxic blue-green algae was detected at Red Bud Isle, a popular off-leash dog park off Lady Bird Lake, Austin’s Watershed Protection Department announced June 9. “It was getting the nutrient enrichment, and the water is warming up back there,” said Brent Bellinger, Watershed Protection Department environmental scientist senior. “It’s just right for it.”
An investigation into personal misconduct by Round Rock ISD Superintendent Hafedh Azaiez concluded that he would not be effective if allowed to continue his position with the district. Community Impact Newspaper obtained the report June 9 through an open records request. After a recommendation from district monitor David Faltys, the...
On June 7, the Travis County Commissioners Court approved $1.29 million in reimbursements to the county’s Strategic Housing Finance Corporation to cover costs related to relocating families from the Rosemont at Oak Valley apartments. The affordable apartment complex was heavily damaged during Winter Storm Uri, including broken pipes, a...
At a meeting June 7, the Buda City Council approved an agreement with P3Works in a 6-1 vote to evaluate the application for a public improvement district, or PID, and tax increment refinance zone, or TIRZ, in regards to MileStone Community Builders' proposed 775-acre development off RM 967. Council Member...
Austin and Travis County officials held a public town hall on gun violence on June 8. The town hall highlighted current resources for addressing gun violence and testimony from survivors. Officials also provided loose insight into the tone and general plans discussed at the hours-long closed-door summit that preceded the public event. “We spent the better part of this day working through what we know about this crisis, working through what we still have to learn, and working to ensure that we have a comprehensive strategy in our community to address gun violence,” District Attorney Jose Garza said.
Round Rock officials approved the purchase of a new Special Weapons and Tactics robot during a June 9 council meeting. At the June 7 packet briefing, Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks said the city has relied on the SWAT robots of neighbors, such as Cedar Park, in emergencies where they are necessary. SWAT robots climb stairs, video the inside of a building and allow law enforcement to communicate with suspects in emergency situations, particularly armed suspects.
Austin developers have a new option to build taller residential projects along major roadways, and could soon see additional rule changes aimed at making more transit-friendly housing possible citywide. City Council passed a pair of land-use code updates that officials have said could help increase the local housing stock and...
A Round Rock ISD trustee filed suit June 9 against the district's superintendent, alleging that the district official has conducted unauthorized investigations into another member of the board using district funds. The suit, filed by Place 2 Trustee Mary Bone in the Williamson County 425th District Court, alleges that Superintendent...
Editor's note: This article has been updated to include meeting times and details. Austin ISD board President Geronimo Rodriguez said the district will soon name an interim superintendent following current Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde’s. resignation last month. The board reviewed applications for interim superintendent and discussed a search timeline in...
City officials approved an amendment to an ordinance governing the total number of bars in downtown Round Rock, reducing the number of permitted bars to 11. The measure was approved by the City Council unanimously, with Place 1 Council Member Michelle Ly abstaining, as she owns three businesses in the downtown area.
AGE of Central Texas broke ground June 7 on a new location in South Austin that will serve as a center offering daytime care for older adults who live with dementia or memory loss, or may face loneliness or isolation. AGE of Central Texas, a local nonprofit, provides education, services...
The annual 2022 Travis County Community Survey revealed that having a dependable water source and access to food are the highest priorities for Travis County residents. The survey showed that internet access and traffic were also ranked top priorities. The survey had the most robust participation in its history, with...
The first week of Blues on the Green, Austin City Limits Radio’s annual free concert series at Zilker Metropolitan Park, is taking place June 14-15 from 7-10 p.m. With limited on-site parking and anticipated high levels of traffic and road closures, those attending are encouraged to prepare for their trip in advance.
Round Rock ISD will discuss and take action regarding the resignation of Place 1 Trustee Jun Xiao as well as sanctions against all six remaining board members in a June 14 called meeting, according to the agenda. Xiao announced his intention to resign June 7. Jenny LaCoste-Caputo, RRISD chief of...
Cedar Park city staff will request the issuance of $60.1 million in bond funding from the voter-approved 2022 bond program at the June 9 City Council meeting. This would be the first distribution of funding from the program. From the $86.6 million in funding for transportation, $44.8 million would be...
