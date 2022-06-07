ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

Travis County extends burn ban

By Darcy Sprague
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Travis County Commissioners Court extended the burn ban in the unincorporated areas during its June 7 meeting. Travis County Fire Marshal Tony Callaway said the fire danger for the week of June 7 would start low to moderate, but by...

Community Impact Austin

West Lake Hills under Stage 1 water-use restrictions

As of June 6, residents within West Lake Hills are under Stage 1 water-use restrictions. As part of Travis County Water District 10, the city and much of its surrounding area are subjected to the same restrictions being enforced throughout Austin in response to the combined storage levels of Lakes Travis and Buchanan dropping below 1.4 million acre-feet.
Community Impact Austin

Richard Mendoza named interim director of Austin Transportation Department

On June 5, Public Works Department Director Richard Mendoza took over for Austin Transportation Department Director Rob Spillar as the interim ATD director. Spillar is moving to the private sector, and Assistant City Manager Gina Fiandaca appointed Mendoza, who has 27 years of experience in public service in Austin and other large metropolitan areas, as the interim director as the city looks for a permanent replacement.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin City Hall notebook: Rainey District cultural funding, a Confederate Street name change and East 6th redevelopment planning

As City Council nears its summer meeting break, Austin officials signed off on two notable updates to development policy as part of their 125-item agenda June 9. Alongside those measures, a new anti-discrimination ordinance and downtown safety proposal were also approved. Several other updates will allow for a renewed focus on cultural placemaking in the Rainey Street Historic District and the striking of a Confederate reference from a western downtown block.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Harmful algae found at Red Bud Isle in Austin

Toxic blue-green algae was detected at Red Bud Isle, a popular off-leash dog park off Lady Bird Lake, Austin’s Watershed Protection Department announced June 9. “It was getting the nutrient enrichment, and the water is warming up back there,” said Brent Bellinger, Watershed Protection Department environmental scientist senior. “It’s just right for it.”
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Travis County commissioners approve additional reimbursement to cover relocation of Rosemont at Oak Valley residents after Winter Storm Uri

On June 7, the Travis County Commissioners Court approved $1.29 million in reimbursements to the county’s Strategic Housing Finance Corporation to cover costs related to relocating families from the Rosemont at Oak Valley apartments. The affordable apartment complex was heavily damaged during Winter Storm Uri, including broken pipes, a...
Community Impact Austin

Austin leaders hold summit on gun violence

Austin and Travis County officials held a public town hall on gun violence on June 8. The town hall highlighted current resources for addressing gun violence and testimony from survivors. Officials also provided loose insight into the tone and general plans discussed at the hours-long closed-door summit that preceded the public event. “We spent the better part of this day working through what we know about this crisis, working through what we still have to learn, and working to ensure that we have a comprehensive strategy in our community to address gun violence,” District Attorney Jose Garza said.
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock City Council approves purchase of SWAT robot for police department

Round Rock officials approved the purchase of a new Special Weapons and Tactics robot during a June 9 council meeting. At the June 7 packet briefing, Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks said the city has relied on the SWAT robots of neighbors, such as Cedar Park, in emergencies where they are necessary. SWAT robots climb stairs, video the inside of a building and allow law enforcement to communicate with suspects in emergency situations, particularly armed suspects.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin ISD outlines next steps in interim superintendent search

Editor's note: This article has been updated to include meeting times and details. Austin ISD board President Geronimo Rodriguez said the district will soon name an interim superintendent following current Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde’s. resignation last month. The board reviewed applications for interim superintendent and discussed a search timeline in...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

