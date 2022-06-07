WY WFO CHEYENNE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Portions of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could see hail up to the size of tennis balls this afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Up to 70 mph winds and localized heavy rain are also possible; and while the threat is low, the NWS...
Cheyenne and Laramie may not have gotten much in the way of severe weather on June 7, but the same can't be said for other areas of Wyoming as well as the Nebraska Panhandle. The city of Sidney, Nebraska received several inches of hail Tuesday, with some areas looking like they had been hit by a blizzard rather than a hail storm.
We have a million (at least) hiking trails in Colorado and they come in various types, skill levels, payoffs and distances. While I love everything about hiking here in Colorado and have hit a whole bunch of them here, my 7 year old and I thought it would be fun to something a little different and head up to Wyoming and hit our first hiking trail in the "Cowboy State" so we did and it was pretty epic.
Ah, yes, another weekend is looking us in the face. This weekend will have a bit of Celtic flavor. No, we're not huge Boston fans around here, the Cheyenne Celtic Festival is kicking off today and going all weekend! We also have Fridays On The Plaza and more events. Let's plan the weekend.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Celtic Bison Strongman was held at the Cheyenne Depot, with athletes from Wyoming and beyond making the trip to compete. The event has been with Above The Rest Training Systems since 2020, with the atmosphere remaining a focal point as the event grows.
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s usually a good thing when business is booming and customers are lined-up to visit. But in Cheyenne, one local fast food restaurant is so busy that ill-will is being served on the menu along with the food. The problem...
The Wyoming State Forestry talks about the upcoming fire season-sotvosot-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. Authorities say this year will be a busier fire season than last year. This is from the latest Forestry meeting on Monday, where the U.S. Forestry Services, BLM and the Wyoming State Forestry Division were in attendance. Stating the multi-department predictive services say, Northeastern Wyoming will be above average in fire potential in June and July and the rest of the state will follow from July to September.
One of my favorite parts about summer is the return of markets. Farmer's markets, artisan markets, you name it, I love them all! So if you love markets as much as I do, here's some good news: starting Saturday, the Summer Market Days return to Laramie!. Shop Local at the...
The pilot killed in last month's plane crash in east Cheyenne has been identified, the Laramie County Coroner's Office said Thursday. "Out of respect for the family and their wishes, the decedent's name will not be released at this time," said Coroner Rebecca Reid. According to a preliminary report from...
One person was killed and three others were hurt in single-vehicle crash. The Colorado State Patrol was called to I-25 just south of the Wyoming state line early Wednesday morning. There, they said an SUV drifted off the side of the interstate, struck a guardrail, and traveled off the highway before going airborne and striking an embankment. A 32-year-old man from Cheyenne was pronounced dead at the scene. A 28-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman also from Cheyenne suffered life-threatening injuries and were hospitalized. The driver was also hospitalized in serious condition. The Greeley Tribune reports troopers suspect drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. For more details, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The drive can be maddening and to some, dangerous. When traffic backs up in front of the Dairy Queen on Pershing Boulevard in Cheyenne, it really backs up. The street turns into a parking lot, according to a popular meme circulating...
CARR, Colo. (CBS4) –– One person was killed, and two others were hurt in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 25 near Carr, close to the border with Wyoming Wednesday morning.
(credit: CDOT)
According to Colorado State Patrol, troopers responded to the crash on I-25 northbound near the Carr exit close to 6:30 a.m. Three people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and the two others were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
🚨🚨CRASH ON I25 🚨 🚨 The right lane of I25 near milepost 294.5 is closed due to a crash investigation. Crews are on scene work the call. Please use caution and slow down as you approach emergency vehicles. Updates to follow. S64 pic.twitter.com/JwiawAc9yw
— CSP Larimer (@CSP_Larimer) June 8, 2022
I-25 northbound was shut down until about 8:30 a.m. The roadway was completely reopened just before 10:30 a.m.
There's never a bad time for a good steak. There's also never a bad time to go to a good steakhouse. They're definitely in and around Cheyenne. But where exactly in the capital city do you venture to if you're looking for the best steak in Cheyenne?. While food experts...
CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Responding to surging gas and diesel prices, Governor Mark Gordon has announced the formation of a Gas and Diesel Price Working Group that will focus on ways to find relief for consumers feeling the pinch of rising fuel costs. The working group includes members of the...
Beginning Monday June 13th the intersection of 9th Street and Reynolds Street will be closed to accommodate the City of Laramie Reynolds Street Sanitary Sewer Project. The closure of the of the 9th and Reynolds intersection is expected to take one week. Also, Reynolds Street will be closed from 9th...
One person was taken to the hospital after a home in northeast Cheyenne caught fire late Monday night. Cheyenne Fire Rescue says crews were called to the scene in the 3800 block of Greenway Street at 11:46 p.m. and arrived to find smoke coming from inside the home. "Upon entry,...
CASPER, Wyo. — Two Wyoming teachers who were honored at their respective schools earlier this year for a prestigious teaching award received high praise and a large cash prize Friday. Cheyenne’s Aaron Kruger, a teacher at Central High School, and Casper’s Becky Junge, a teacher at Journey Elementary, were...
The Torrington Police Department is asking for the community's help in gathering information about a string of auto burglaries believed to have been committed during the early morning hours of June 8. According to a department Facebook post, at least a dozen unlocked vehicles were entered on Rio Vista Road,...
A man was killed in a crash in Weld County Tuesday. Police were called to U.S. 34 near Weld County Road 89 and the Morgan County line. There, police said a 27-year-old Greeley man behind the wheel of a semi-truck hauling a trailer full of cattle swerved to avoid a slowing of traffic and hit a pick-up truck head-on, according to a report in the Greeley Trbune. The 32-year-old from Calhan behind the wheel of the pick-up truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The Greeley driver suffered only minor injuries. One cow had to be euthanized because of injuries suffered in the collision. It’s unclear whether the driver will face charges. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
**For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The nation’s second bank dedicated to handling digital assets is suing the Federal Reserve, claiming it is being illegally blocked from accessing the Reserve’s services. Cheyenne’s Custodia Bank, formerly known as Avanti, filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court...
Comments / 0