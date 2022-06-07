ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Stars sign Denis Gurianov to one-year, $2.9M extension

By Gavin Lee
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YpSj1_0g3QjvH700
Dallas Stars right wing Denis Gurianov will make $2.9M next year. Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Stars reached a one-year extension with Denis Gurianov, giving him quite the birthday present as he turns 25. The deal will carry a salary of $2.9M, which would have been Gurianov’s qualifying offer this summer.

A one-year deal avoids any arbitration dealings with the young forward, something he likely wasn’t looking forward to anyway after a bit of a disappointing year. After reaching the 20-goal mark in 2019-20 and still posting 12 in 55 games last season, Gurianov finished this year with just 11 tallies in 73 games. The big winger managed just 144 shots on the year, a huge step backward in terms of per-game rate. His ice time was also decreased to just over 14 minutes a night, and he saw more defensive deployment as the coaching staff gave the top line as many offensive zone starts as possible.

Still, a $2.9M contract is nothing to sneeze at, and it will set Gurianov up with plenty of options next summer. Scheduled for unrestricted free agency in the summer of 2024, he could go through arbitration a year from now and get to the open market as quickly as possible. Like Jack Roslovic, another 25-year-old who signed Tuesday, hitting the market at 27 could mean a substantial payday if Gurianov can put up strong numbers over the next two years.

A one-year deal also gives the Stars more time to see if Gurianov is really a fit long term and if the team is in the right competitive window to make that kind of commitment. There is basically no risk involved here, even if it could result in a few more dollars down the road if he proves worthy of it.

As the playoffs draw closer to an end, teams around the league are obviously starting to get down to business with their pending free agents. Roslovic and Gurianov have now provided some templates for teams dealing with arbitration-eligible restricgted free agents and perhaps indicated that there won’t be as many long-term or multi-year deals as expected.

The Stars of course have two extremely important RFAs who are not arbitration-eligible in Jason Robertson and Jake Oettinger, who may be looking at much bigger numbers.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Panthers reportedly interested in former Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill?

Entering this season, the second-longest tenured coach in the league behind future Hall-of-Famer Jon Cooper was Detroit Red Wings bench boss Jeff Blashill. After just one playoff appearance (in his first year as coach), though, the rebuilding squad finally decided to move on as they try and begin their rise back toward contention. That makes the 48-year-old Blashill an experienced option on the open market, as he’s been in coaching roles since 1998 and coaching professionally since joining the Detroit organization in 2011. While he doesn’t have the shiniest resume, some of that can be attributed to the poor roster he was given in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
Pro Hockey Rumors

19-year NHL vet Jason Spezza announces retirement

Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza has announced his retirement, ending an NHL career that lasted over 1,200 games. As part of the announcement, it was revealed that Spezza will be joining Toronto’s front office as special assistant to GM Kyle Dubas. Spezza gave a statement regarding his decision, saying:
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Stars GM Jim Nill updates status of impending RFAs Robertson, Oettinger

Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill discussed with the media the upcoming negotiations he has on the table with impending RFAs Jason Robertson and Jake Oettinger. “We’ll have to see what they’re looking for," Nill said. "The cap’s been a flat cap. They might look at it, their representatives might look at it different that the cap’s going to go up. Is it going to jump another 6, 7, 8% over the next four or five years? Are they better to go short term? Those are things that we’re going to have to walk through to see what works.”
DALLAS, TX
Pro Hockey Rumors

Philadelphia Flyers coaching search includes former Flames associate coach Kirk Muller, Penguins assistant Mike Vellucci

The Philadelphia Flyers are on the lookout for a coach and have already been linked to some big names. Barry Trotz and John Tortorella have reportedly already had their interviews with the club, though it does not appear as though the team is in any rush to make a final decision. Today, on the 32 Thoughts podcast, hosts Jeff Marek and Elliotte Friedman linked another few names to the Flyers, including recently eliminated Calgary Flames associate coach Kirk Muller, and Pittsburgh Penguins assistant Mike Vellucci.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Pro Hockey Rumors

Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper out, Pavel Francouz likely Game 2 starter

Darcy Kuemper wasn’t on the ice for the Colorado Avalanche at morning skate, according to Gene Principe of Sportsnet, as Pavel Francouz and Justus Annunen occupied the nets instead. The veteran netminder was pulled from Game 1 with an upper-body injury, and head coach Jared Bednar wouldn’t comment on the specifics Wednesday, other than to say “we’ll see” if he would be ready for Game 2. Bednar confirmed following the skate that Kuemper is indeed out for Thursday night’s match.
DENVER, CO
Pro Hockey Rumors

NHL announces conference final schedule scenarios

After one-half of the conference finalists have been set, the NHL has released the potential schedule matrix for the 2022 Eastern and Western Conference Finals. No matter what, the Eastern Conference Final will start June 1, whether it be in Raleigh or Manhattan. The Tampa Bay Lightning will be the visitor after sweeping the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Florida Panthers in the second round. The Lightning actually finished with the same point total as the New York Rangers (110), but surrender the tiebreaker, so it’s impossible for them to start the series at home. They would also start on the road against the Metropolitan Division champion Carolina Hurricanes. The Eastern Conference Final will be televised on ESPN in the United States.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Alex DeBrincat not expected to remain with Blackhawks amid rebuild

The Chicago Blackhawks are committed to a full rebuild now that Kyle Davidson has taken over as general manager. He has said so on several occasions and proved his intentions by trading 23-year-old forward Brandon Hagel for a haul of assets. Franchise icons like Jonathan Toews have openly wondered about what that means for their future with the organization, as a complete teardown appears to be on the way.
CHICAGO, IL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Looking at the impending free agency for Phil Kessel

The 2022 NHL free agent class includes a generous helping of veteran NHL stars who may, or may not, be looking to continue their NHL careers and pursue their first, or simply one more, Stanley Cup. That class includes the likes of Patrice Bergeron, P.K. Subban, Claude Giroux, and four members of the 2016 and 2017 Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins: Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, Marc-Andre Fleury, and Phil Kessel.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Oettinger
Person
Jack Roslovic
Person
Denis Gurianov
Pro Hockey Rumors

Wild not expected to sign 2018 first-round pick Filip Johansson

Though it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise with the deadline set for Wednesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic confirmed that the Minnesota Wild are not going to sign Filip Johnasson. The 2018 first-round pick will become an unrestricted free agent, and the Wild will receive a compensatory pick in this year’s draft, which will be 56th overall.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Montreal Canadiens officially name Martin St. Louis head coach

The Montreal Canadiens have made it official, announcing Martin St. Louis as the 32nd head coach in franchise history. The interim tag has been lifted, and St. Louis has signed a three-year contract, keeping him behind the bench through the 2024-25 season. Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes released the following statement:
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Andre Burakovsky expected to re-enter Colorado lineup

The Colorado Avalanche are expected to make a lineup change for Friday’s game against the St. Louis Blues, re-inserting Andre Burakovsky after he was made a healthy scratch the last two matches. Burakovsky was working with the second power-play unit at morning skate, while Alex Newhook was on the ice late with the other expected scratches. Speaking to reporters including Peter Baugh of The Athletic, head coach Jared Bednar explained that if Burakovsky does play Friday, he wants “to see him come in and work and play his best game.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Pro Hockey Rumors

Avalanche forward Andrew Cogliano out 'for now' with injury

The Colorado Avalanche have only lost two games so far in their run to the Stanley Cup Final, a feat made even more impressive by the storm of injuries the team has been forced to endure. Defenseman Samuel Girard was knocked out for the rest of the playoffs against St. Louis, and star center Nazem Kadri is not expected to return for the rest of the playoffs either as he recovers from surgery on his thumb. Now, you can add another name to that list. Avalanche forward Andrew Cogliano is out “for now,” according to coach Jared Bednar. (as relayed by The Denver Gazette’s Vinny Benedetto) Bednar adds that Cogliano’s injury is a “similar situation” to Kadri’s.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#Open Market#Arbitration
Pro Hockey Rumors

Wild's Jared Spurgeon, Mats Zuccarello to have core muscle surgery

Every year, veteran players on playoff teams end up having to go under the knife at the end of the season. The Minnesota Wild are no different, as both Jared Spurgeon and Mats Zuccarello will face recovery timelines of six weeks after core muscle surgery. Michael Russo of The Athletic reports that Spurgeon has already undergone the procedure, while Zuccarello is scheduled for it. The latter also dealt with a fracture in his leg which will not require surgery.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Pro Hockey Rumors

Stars sign NHL veteran Alexander Petrovic

While the Dallas Stars are currently searching for the franchise’s next head coach, that hasn’t stopped their front office from conducting some offseason business as well. With big negotiations for Jason Robertson and Jake Oettinger set to come, the team has decided to take care of some smaller business first. Earlier today, the team signed pending restricted free agent Denis Gurianov, and now CapFriendly reports that the team is re-signing an important AHL defenseman: Alexander Petrovic.
DALLAS, TX
Pro Hockey Rumors

Columbus Blue Jackets extend Jack Roslovic on two-year, $8M deal

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed Jack Roslovic to a two-year, $8M contract extension, avoiding restricted free agency. The young forward will carry a cap hit of $4M through the 2023-24 season, after which he will become an unrestricted free agent at the age of 27. Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen released the following statement:
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
196K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy