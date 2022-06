The 2022-2023 Missouri Aeronautical Chart has been updated and is now available to pilots and other aviation enthusiasts. A planning tool for pilots and users of Missouri’s aviation system, the chart is produced every other year by the Missouri Department of Transportation. It provides airport information, communication frequencies, a guide to airfield signs and airspace classification, and an updated listing of all aviation weather reporting stations in the state, their frequencies and phone numbers, according to a state press release.

