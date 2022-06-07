Best Neighborhoods in San Angelo To Rent Or Buy a House or Apartment
By Joseph Browning
103.1 Kickin Country
5 days ago
San Angelo is a community on the move. It is literally a green oasis in the middle of the West Texas desert. It has culture, thriving arts, an amazing festival scene, live entertainment and some of the best restaurants this side of Austin. When deciding where to rent, buy or locate...
SAN ANGELO, Texas — It’s the time of the year to fire up the grill once again but some days it’s just too hot outside, so here is a list of the top-rated burger joints in San Angelo according to Google. Starting strong with a 4.5 rating with 2.6k reviews is Twisted Root Burger Co. […]
SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Police Department has issued an advisory warning residents to avoid the 2000 block of Armstrong St. in north San Angelo Sunday morning.
The Nixle advisory was issued around 7:45 a.m. and said, "Police activity in 2000 block of Armstrong. Avoid the area."
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
Let's face it, with gasoline pushing $5 a gallon, the best vacation this year might just be a "staycation". That doesn't mean you can't have an incredible Independence Day this year. This is my first 4th of July in San Angelo. Looking over the downtown San Angelo holiday plans, it certainly would seem to have everything that you would find in much bigger cities.
San Angelo is all about contradictions. In fact, San Angelo's location suggests that our city should look dry and almost treeless, like Abilene or other cities in West Texas. Yet, most of San Angelo is lush and green. We have towering trees to shade us and homes with lovely green grass lawns. Plus. the sheep statues are everywhere. We don't have War Hero statues or old dusty generals on horses. Our statues honor our way of life.
SAN ANGELO – There were 147 patients diagnosed with in San Angelo with confirmed Covid-19 infections over the last seven days according to the San Angelo Health Department.
The weekly Covid-19 report also shows four patients in the hospital with Covid infections Friday.
Below is the weekly COVID report:
Weekly COVID-19 report: 6.4.22-6.10.22
Total cases over last seven days: 147
Saturday: 29 cases/3 hospitalizations
Sunday: 11 cases/3 hospitalizations
Monday: 11 cases/4 hospitalizations
Tuesday: 28 cases/6 hospitalizations
Wednesday: 23 cases/6 hospitalizations
Thursday: 19…
MIDLAND, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation has released several traffic alerts West Texas drivers should be aware of. Midland County: The outside eastbound lane of I-20 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday as crews work on the connection of the detour from the main lanes to the service road.
The Hardin-Simmons University Six White Horses drill team from Abilene will lead the 2022 Freestone County 100-Year Traditions and Heritage Celebration Parade on Monday, June 13, at 7 p.m. in downtown Fairfield. Capps Ag Center, Fairfield will sponsor the Six White Horses appearances at the parade and rodeos. The community...
CHRISTOVAL – A small, locally owned liquor store is having a grand opening in on U.S. 277 in the southern Tom Green County Community of Christoval Friday evening.
Grumpy’s Liquor, located at 20791 U.S. Hwy 277 South in Christoval, is having a grand opening from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday where there will be vendors with samples, and you can check out the new business.
The newest liquor store in Tom Green County is located between Ranch 277 and Tres Amigos Convenience store on the west side of U.S. 277 in Christoval.
The website for Grumpy’s Liquor says:
This store started as a…
DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED -1ST: 1. 53990010 INTERFER W/EMERGENCY REQUEST FOR ASSISTANCE. 22990001 *MTR* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) Disclaimer: Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
ODESSA, Texas — Two new intersections will hopefully be a little safer come Monday. TxDOT says two traffic signals will be going live, one in Greenwood and one in Odessa. The Greenwood one is located at FM 307 and County Road 1090. This one will be operational Monday morning.
SAN ANGELO, Texas — An early morning shooting is being investigated after a 20-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. According to the San Angelo Police Department, at approximately 3 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of East 20th Street on a “shots fired” call for service.
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 9 a.m. - Children's Art & Literacy Festival - chick here for full schedule. 10 a.m. -...
SAN ANGELO –San Angelo police were on the lookout for a wanted individual Tuesday at Kirby Park near the North Concho River. In information released by the San Angelo Police Department, on June 7, 2022, at 2:49 p.m., San Angelo police officers were dispatched to Kirby Park, located at 1402 Edmund Boulevard ,in reference to a wanted subject.
SAN ANGELO, TX — The high price of gasoline for your automobile is hurting pocketbooks in the Concho Valley. More pain in on the way, according to a new study by Vault Energy Solutions in Plano.
Electricity rates for your home are the highest in 13 years and are about to get much worse, said a co-founder at Vault Energy, Jason Thomas.
“Electricity providers are pricing new contracts near all-time highs. A perfect storm of conditions is converging that could make this summer and beyond the most expensive period ever for electricity in the history of Texas,” he said.
ERCOT reports that 46…
SAN ANGELO, Texas — According to a Facebook post made by Concho Valley PAWS 15 dogs were euthanized this month alone. The post went on to say, “The city’s shelter is overcrowded, understaffed, and unable to provide adequate care for over 300 dogs.” PAWS and the City of San Angelo have worked together to accomplish […]
SAN ANGELO, TX -- Among San Angelo's most generous philanthropists who broke through countless cultural barriers, the legacy of Eva Camunez Tucker will continue to thrive in the form of a mural painted in her honor in downtown San Angelo. If you find yourself driving on Chadbourne Street in front...
SAN ANGELO – A toddler died yesterday in San Angelo after drowning in a pool at a northside apartment complex. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on Jun. 9 at around 5:27 p.m., officers with the SAPD were dispatched to 3306 N. Bryant Blvd., the Resort at Riverside apartment complex, for the report of a possible drowning.
103.1 Kickin Country plays the only Texas Red Dirt music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1