A rescue dog that was stolen from a facility in Camarillo has died after being found abused and injured on the side of the 101 freeway. Paw Works, a Ventura County animal shelter, said the dog named Pretty Girl was taken during an early morning burglary at its Camarillo facility. It was not long in being found, but in very bad condition.

CAMARILLO, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO