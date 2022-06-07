Notre Dame NFL rookie suffers broken foot

Former Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams isn’t off to the start with the Los Angeles Rams that anyone would have liked. On Tuesday, Rams head coach Sean McVay announced that Williams broke his foot at practice last week and is expected to be out until the early part of training camp in July.

“He got surgery, everything went really well,” McVay said. “And we expect him to be back at some point in the earlier parts of training camp. But he’s gonna attack the rehab the right way and it’s an unfortunate setback and he’s gonna attack his rehab the right way and be back sooner than later.”

The Rams moved up in the fifth found in this past April’s NFL draft to select Williams 164th overall. He’s expected to be the Rams third back behind Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson.