NCAA baseball Super Regional schedule and TV information
The NCAA baseball tournament has been downright awesome through the regional round as is down to 16 teams. Super Regionals are all set to get underway later this week as we knew the matchups as of Monday night but now we know the dates, times, and TV information for all eight Super Regional matchups.
Check out all eight Super Regional schedules below as the next stop for eight teams will be Omaha.
Game 3’s are all if necessary
Notre Dame at No. 1 Tennessee
Notre Dame (38-14) at No. 1
(56-7)
Game 1: Friday, June 10, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Game 2: Saturday, June 11, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN
Game 3: Sunday, June 12, TBD
No. 9 Texas at No. 8 East Carolina
No. 9 Texas (45-19) at No. 8 East Carolina (45-19)
Game 1: Friday, June 10, 12 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Game 2: Saturday, June 11, 12 p.m. ET
Game 3: TBD
No. 12 Louisville at No. 5 Texas A&M
No. 12 Louisville (42-19-1) at No. 5 Texas A&M (40-18)
Game 1: Friday, June 10, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU
Game 2: Saturday, June 11, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Game 3: TBD
Oklahoma at No. 4 Virginia Tech
Oklahoma (40-21) at No. 4 Virginia Tech (44-12)
Game 1: Friday, June 10, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Game 2: Saturday, June 11, 12 p.m. ET, ESPNU
Game 3: TBD
UConn at No. 2 Stanford
UConn (49-14) at No. 2 Stanford (45-15)
Game 1: Saturday, June 11, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU
Game 2: Sunday, June 12, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPNU
Game 3: TBD
Arkansas at No. 10 North Carolina
Arkansas (41-19) at No. 10 North Carolina (42-20)
Game 1: Saturday, June 11, 11 a.m. ET, ESPN
Game 2: Sunday, June 12, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2
Game 3: TBD
Ole Miss at No. 11 Southern Mississippi
Ole Miss (35-22) at No. 11 Southern Mississippi (47-17)
Game 1: Saturday, June 11, 4 p.m. ET, ESPNU
Game 2: Sunday, June 12, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPNU
Game 3: TBD
No. 14 Auburn at No. 3 Oregon State
No. 14 Auburn (40-19) at No. 3 Oregon State (47-16)
Game 1: Saturday, June 11, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Game 2: Sunday, June 12, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Game 3: TBD
Comments / 0