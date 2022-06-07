NCAA baseball Super Regional schedule and TV information

The NCAA baseball tournament has been downright awesome through the regional round as is down to 16 teams. Super Regionals are all set to get underway later this week as we knew the matchups as of Monday night but now we know the dates, times, and TV information for all eight Super Regional matchups.

Check out all eight Super Regional schedules below as the next stop for eight teams will be Omaha.

Game 3’s are all if necessary

Notre Dame at No. 1 Tennessee

Notre Dame (38-14) at No. 1

(56-7)

Game 1: Friday, June 10, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Game 2: Saturday, June 11, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 3: Sunday, June 12, TBD

No. 9 Texas at No. 8 East Carolina

No. 9 Texas (45-19) at No. 8 East Carolina (45-19)

Game 1: Friday, June 10, 12 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Game 2: Saturday, June 11, 12 p.m. ET

Game 3: TBD

No. 12 Louisville at No. 5 Texas A&M

No. 12 Louisville (42-19-1) at No. 5 Texas A&M (40-18)

Game 1: Friday, June 10, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Game 2: Saturday, June 11, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Game 3: TBD

Oklahoma at No. 4 Virginia Tech

Oklahoma (40-21) at No. 4 Virginia Tech (44-12)

Game 1: Friday, June 10, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Game 2: Saturday, June 11, 12 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Game 3: TBD

UConn at No. 2 Stanford

UConn (49-14) at No. 2 Stanford (45-15)

Game 1: Saturday, June 11, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Game 2: Sunday, June 12, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPNU

Game 3: TBD

Arkansas at No. 10 North Carolina

Arkansas (41-19) at No. 10 North Carolina (42-20)

Game 1: Saturday, June 11, 11 a.m. ET, ESPN

Game 2: Sunday, June 12, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2

Game 3: TBD

Ole Miss at No. 11 Southern Mississippi

Ole Miss (35-22) at No. 11 Southern Mississippi (47-17)

Game 1: Saturday, June 11, 4 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Game 2: Sunday, June 12, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPNU

Game 3: TBD

No. 14 Auburn at No. 3 Oregon State

No. 14 Auburn (40-19) at No. 3 Oregon State (47-16)

Game 1: Saturday, June 11, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Game 2: Sunday, June 12, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Game 3: TBD