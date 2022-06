Groot is growing into his own tree – I Am Groot is his very own mini-series coming on Disney+. I Am Groot is a Guardians of the Galaxy spin-off starring Baby Groot. Groot is a Flora colossus who first appears as a companion to Rocket Racoon. In the Guardians of the Galaxy, we get to know Groot when he is held in Kylin and teams up with the other guardians to steal the Orb. By the end of the first movie, we are all so in love with this gentle giant that our hearts break when he sacrifices himself to save his friends. Rocket finds a part of the original Groot and plants it to give birth to Baby Groot.

