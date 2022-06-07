Winchester Ammunition in Oxford, Mississippi Receives $51M Department of Defense Contract Addition

Photo: Some of the products made at the Edelbrock Group location in Olive Branch, now the corporate headquarters for the company. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) Edelbrock Group celebrated the completion of its corporate headquarters move to Olive Branch Friday with not just a ribbon cutting, but with a BOOM! Actually there two booms from the dragster driven by six-time IHRA World Champion and current NHRA Top Fuel drive Clay Millican, when Millican fired up the vehicle to dedicate the building in front of dignitaries, company officials, and some of the 300 employees who work at the Hacks Cross Road facility.

OLIVE BRANCH, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO