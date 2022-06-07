ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Winchester Ammunition in Oxford, Mississippi Receives $51M Department of Defense Contract Addition

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinchester Ammunition awarded $51.8 million modification to existing U.S. Department of Defense contract. Winchester Ammunition has been awarded a $51.8 million modification to an existing contract for manufacturing 5.56 mm, 7.62 mm, and .50-caliber ammunition for the U.S. Department of Defense. The ammunition produced under this contract is manufactured at Winchester’s...

BIDEN SUCKSASS
5d ago

that's why it's a shortage... because government paying them to not make ammunition.... doing the same thing to farmers... paying them to destroy crops, livestock, poultry, pork and grains... that's fact.... creating a shortage?..

