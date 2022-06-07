Motlow freezes tuition for 2nd consecutive year

Herman McCurdy Stidham of Tullahoma died peacefully at home on June 8, 2022 at the age of 95. Herman was born August 18, 1926 in Cullman County, AL. He was the son of the late George and Exel Stidham. He grew up in the Great Depression, helping on the family farm. Herman graduated from Holly Pond High School, and worked as an aircraft mechanic in the U.S. Army Air Corps. After his military service, he was employed at Chrysler in Michigan, and General Electric in Anniston, AL. In 1959, Herman moved to Tullahoma to work at AEDC where he was an instrument technician for 33 years. On August 20, 1960 Herman married the love of his life, Judy Stidham, and they established a permanent home in Tullahoma. Herman was a member of Highland Baptist Church for 52 years. He loved the Lord and his church family. During his time there, he served on numerous committees, and was a fixture on Sunday mornings for many years as an usher. Herman had a great love of flying, and a passion to teach others to fly, which led him to become an FAA certified flight instructor, helping his students become successful pilots. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Louise Stidham. Herman is survived by his wife of nearly 62 years, Judy Stidham; sons, Alan (Jeana) Stidham, and Daryl (Michelle) Stidham; four grandchildren, Alex Stidham, Haley Stidham, Peyton Stidham, and Ty (Caiah) Collier; and one great-grandson Titus Collier. Visitation for Mr. Stidham will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 11:00am to 12:00pm with the funeral service to immediately follow at 12:00pm in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with Pastor Jim Norman officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Herman’s memory be made to either The Alzheimer’s Association- 4825 Trousdale Dr. Suite 220, Nashville, TN 37220; or Adoration Hospice- 851 McArthur St. Manchester, TN 37355.

