ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Motlow freezes tuition for 2nd consecutive year

thunder1320.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC) decided not to increase the tuition costs for Motlow State Community College and other Tennessee public institutions for students in the Fall. According to THEC, the decision to freeze tuition is the first time the group has done that in its history; however, this is...

www.thunder1320.com

Comments / 0

Related
thunder1320.com

Herman McCurdy Stidham

Herman McCurdy Stidham of Tullahoma died peacefully at home on June 8, 2022 at the age of 95. Herman was born August 18, 1926 in Cullman County, AL. He was the son of the late George and Exel Stidham. He grew up in the Great Depression, helping on the family farm. Herman graduated from Holly Pond High School, and worked as an aircraft mechanic in the U.S. Army Air Corps. After his military service, he was employed at Chrysler in Michigan, and General Electric in Anniston, AL. In 1959, Herman moved to Tullahoma to work at AEDC where he was an instrument technician for 33 years. On August 20, 1960 Herman married the love of his life, Judy Stidham, and they established a permanent home in Tullahoma. Herman was a member of Highland Baptist Church for 52 years. He loved the Lord and his church family. During his time there, he served on numerous committees, and was a fixture on Sunday mornings for many years as an usher. Herman had a great love of flying, and a passion to teach others to fly, which led him to become an FAA certified flight instructor, helping his students become successful pilots. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Louise Stidham. Herman is survived by his wife of nearly 62 years, Judy Stidham; sons, Alan (Jeana) Stidham, and Daryl (Michelle) Stidham; four grandchildren, Alex Stidham, Haley Stidham, Peyton Stidham, and Ty (Caiah) Collier; and one great-grandson Titus Collier. Visitation for Mr. Stidham will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 11:00am to 12:00pm with the funeral service to immediately follow at 12:00pm in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with Pastor Jim Norman officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Herman’s memory be made to either The Alzheimer’s Association- 4825 Trousdale Dr. Suite 220, Nashville, TN 37220; or Adoration Hospice- 851 McArthur St. Manchester, TN 37355.
TULLAHOMA, TN
thunder1320.com

Donald R. McDaniel

Donald R. McDaniel, of Shelbyville, passed this life on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, at the age of 72. No services are scheduled. Mr. McDaniel, a native of Tullahoma, was the son of the late David Edward McDaniel and Christine Carpenter McDaniel. He had a love for music and enjoyed playing the drums. He also enjoyed watching wrestling, being with friends and he never met a stranger.
SHELBYVILLE, TN
thunder1320.com

Bonnaroo begins Thursday, June 16; local ticket discount still available

When the gates to Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival open on Thursday, June 16, it will have been 1,096 days since the festival last took place. With COVID-19 cancelling the 2020 festival and remnants of Hurricane IDA cancelling the 2021 event at the very last minute, it has been a long time since musical fans have descended on Manchester for a weekend of music and fun. That ends on Thursday.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
thunder1320.com

Bill W. Byrom

Bill W. Byrom , age 87, of Tullahoma passed away on June 9, 2022 at Lynchburg Nursing Center, where he had been a beloved resident for 8 years. Bill was born January 31, 1935 in Fulks Hollow and was raised in Lynchburg, TN. After completing military service in the US Air Force, he was employed for more than 40 years at AEDC. He was a long-standing member at Trinity Lutheran Church in Tullahoma, TN. He was passionate about community service, mental health and supported the Tullahoma Day Care Center. He loved cars and the Tennessee Volunteers. Bill was a friend to anyone he met and was a loving father and devoted husband. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Albert and Fannie Mae (Cobb) Byrom; brothers, Everett and Hubert; and sisters, Robbie and Audra. He is survived by his wife, Ann Rowland Byrom; two sons, Steven (Simone) and Greg (Abbie); and two grandchildren, Luke and Ella Byrom; and nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the Tullahoma Day Care Center or Trinity Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 15 th , 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Tullahoma from 12:00pm-2:00pm with a memorial service to follow at 2:00pm with Pastor Alex Hoffner officiating. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
TULLAHOMA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Education
State
Tennessee State
thunder1320.com

CHS CHEER CLINIC – in pictures

Coffee County Central Cheerleaders held a cheer clinic for kids ages 4 through 12 on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Thunder Radio stopped by for some photos. See the full Facebook gallery by clicking here.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
thunder1320.com

Thunder Radio Father’s Day Giveaway – register here for a chance at a big prize package!

Thunder Radio Father’s Day Giveaway registration continues this week with the deadline to enter set for noon on Thursday, June 17. There are plenty of goodies up for grabs this year for the winner. One lucky person will walk away with over $700 worth of prizes from Thunder Radio – Manchester, Tennessee’s Community Radio Station. Up for grabs will be a set of 4 ticket to watch the Atlanta Braves and Arizona Diamondbacks on July 30. Also in the prize back are 4 unlimited passes to Lake Winnie, 4 passes to Beech Bend Park and 4 passes to Dog Days of Summer Motocross event coming to Altamont in July.
MANCHESTER, TN
thunder1320.com

Pennington resigns as director of Manchester Water and Sewer

After nearly 25 years as director of the Manchester Water and Sewer Department, Bryan Pennington is moving on. Pennington announced that his last day with the department will be July 8 of this year. He has accepted a position at Arnold Air Force Base. “The decision to leave was not...
MANCHESTER, TN
thunder1320.com

Record breaking heat to Middle Tennessee this week

Record-breaking heat is forecast for Middle Tennessee this week, beginning Monday, June 13 through the end of the week. According to National Weather Service, forecast high temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid-90s through the entire week. Head index values are expected to climb well into the 100s.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#External Affairs#Tn Promise#Tn Reconnect#State#Business And Finance
thunder1320.com

Manchester Police need help identifying suspect in multiple car burglaries

Manchester Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help to identify a female who is a person of interest in multiple car burglaries that occurred at the Manchester Recreation Complex. If you can help identify this person, contact MPD Investigator Benjamin Sneed at 931-728-2099. (see photo below).
MANCHESTER, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy